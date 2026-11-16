DUTY OF CARE Prince Harry Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Wounded War Veterans The Duke of Sussex has told Ukrainians he helped spark a culture shift in how British people treat members of the armed forces. opinion Stephanie Lecocq/REUTERS

Prince Harry is taking credit for helping demolish cultural stigma around wounded veterans.

The Duke of Sussex made an unannounced visit to Lviv, western Ukraine, this weekend to promote the Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for wounded veterans.

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And he told organizers at an event there that Invictus, which he founded in 2014, helped end an attitude towards veterans that many would argue hasn’t existed across a majority of the British population for a century.

“When we started Invictus, over 10 years ago, people—parents, mums and dads in the United Kingdom—would take their children over to the other side of the road, away from the veteran who had one leg and was limping,” Harry is filmed saying in a video obtained by the Daily Telegraph.

Britain’s Prince Harry meets Ukrainian war veteran Kostiantyn Vlasenko at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine, on November 15, 2026. Efrem Lukatsky/via REUTERS

“People were unsure,” he went on. “They were worried. The cultural mindset was, ‘These people have been to war. They’ve come back. There must be something wrong with them.’ Then the media started saying it’s the mad, bad, sad generation. There was an approach of concern, worry, pity, sympathy.”

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But Invictus “made the difference,” Harry added: “Ten years later, those parents in countries like England are taking their children across the road to go and meet the veteran, to go and speak to the guy who has one leg, and to hear his story.

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“There’s been a very obvious cultural shift ... to ‘Wow, these people are really talented. These people have so much to offer this community and our country.’”

Stigma against disabled people is undeniably real, and numerous studies bear this out, but let’s be honest: far from being common practice, a parent guiding their child away from a person solely because they’re an amputee would be looked upon pretty harshly in the 21st century.

Although there’s still work to be done, the British government has taken steps to reduce stigma against disabled veterans since the First World War.

The King’s National Roll in 1919 honored companies that hired disabled veterans, seeking to demonstrate that men returning from their service with lost limbs were worthy of respect and regular employment. A law in 1944 went a step further by requiring big employers to hire a certain number of disabled applicants.

Also, a precursor to the Invictus Games, the Stoke Mandeville Games, was spearheaded in England in 1948. That grew into the Paralympic Games.

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Harry’s Invictus Games have surely helped continue this work. But to suggest the event caused a sea change among the general public in such a short time beggars belief.

On his visit to Ukraine, Harry also greeted wounded veterans and encouraged them to keep up with sports in their recovery. He played a game of pickleball, too.

He called veterans “the best of society” and vowed to hold future Games in Ukraine after the war ends. Ukraine will reportedly send a team of 60 to next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, England, in July.

The timing of Harry’s surprise trip has raised eyebrows in itself, occurring on the eve of Prince William and Kate’s visit to India to promote the Earthshot Prize—William’s environmental initiative, which is considered to be his equivalent to Invictus.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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