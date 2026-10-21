Priscilla Presley, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Son at Elvis Event
The mother-son duo attended a celebration that honored the King of Rock and Roll.
Priscilla Presley, 81, made a rare joint appearance with her son for an event honoring her late ex-husband, music legend Elvis Presley.
The actress was photographed visiting Baesweiler, Germany, on Oct. 20 with her 39-year-old son, singer-songwriter Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, from her relationship with director Marco Garibaldi.
The couple started dating in 1984 and welcomed their son in 1987, but split up in 2004.
For the occasion, Priscilla wore an all-black outfit that included a turtleneck shirt, straight pants, and heels. Garcia matched his mother’s color scheme in a T-shirt, jeans, and dress shoes.
Priscilla and her singer-songwriter son were in Germany for an event where she signed the town’s Golden Book on Tuesday and attended a celebration of her life with Elvis on Wednesday.
In an Instagram video by Hello! Magazine, Priscilla told audience members that she was looking forward to “a wonderful evening.”
She then introduced her son, who said he was “just happy to be traveling with my mom.”
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“Thank you for the welcome as well,” Garcia added. “Everyone’s been so kind to both of us.”
In the comments, people were upset that Garcia was “milking” Elvis’s name and only appearing at his mother’s side after he became her only living child.
Priscilla and Elvis married in 1967 and welcomed one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968, before divorcing in 1973.
Elvis died in 1977 at 42 from a heart attack, while Lisa Marie died in 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction.
Lisa Marie was survived by her three children, Riley Keough, 37, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 18. Her fourth child, son Benjamin Keough, died at 27 in 2020. His death from a gunshot wound was ruled a suicide.
Some commenters joked about Garcia’s pizza shop ambitions.
In July, Garcia faced immense backlash after he launched a GoFundMe to open a pizza business out of his driveway in Los Angeles. He set a goal of $5,500 and told critics he wasn’t in the habit of asking his mother for money.
Garcia, who grew up mainly out of the spotlight, told People in 2023 that he had struggled with drug addiction since his teens.
“I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it’d turn out to be fentanyl,” he said. “That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I’d need it every 45 minutes.”
He said that he managed to quit after detoxing at his mother’s house in 2020.
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