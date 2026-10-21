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'WONDERFUL EVENING'

Priscilla Presley, 81, Makes Rare Appearance With Son at Elvis Event

The mother-son duo attended a celebration that honored the King of Rock and Roll.

Priscilla Presley at the 80th Venice Film Festival premiere for the film "Priscilla," September 4, 2023.

Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

Priscilla Presley, 81, made a rare joint appearance with her son for an event honoring her late ex-husband, music legend Elvis Presley.

The actress was photographed visiting Baesweiler, Germany, on Oct. 20 with her 39-year-old son, singer-songwriter Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, from her relationship with director Marco Garibaldi.

The couple started dating in 1984 and welcomed their son in 1987, but split up in 2004.

For the occasion, Priscilla wore an all-black outfit that included a turtleneck shirt, straight pants, and heels. Garcia matched his mother’s color scheme in a T-shirt, jeans, and dress shoes.

BAESWEILER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 20: Priscilla Presley and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia attend a visit to Baesweiler on October 20, 2026 in Baesweiler, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia and Priscilla Presley in Baesweiler, Germany, on October 20, 2026.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Priscilla and her singer-songwriter son were in Germany for an event where she signed the town’s Golden Book on Tuesday and attended a celebration of her life with Elvis on Wednesday.

In an Instagram video by Hello! Magazine, Priscilla told audience members that she was looking forward to “a wonderful evening.”

Priscilla Presley at the Elvis museum in Denmark in March 2026.Priscilla Presley visits the Elvis museum Memphis Mansion in Randers, Denmark, March 20, 2026. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley, is giving three lectures in Denmark. The first is on Saturday. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS
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She then introduced her son, who said he was “just happy to be traveling with my mom.”

“Thank you for the welcome as well,” Garcia added. “Everyone’s been so kind to both of us.”

BAESWEILER, GERMANY - OCTOBER 20: (L-R) Detlef Malinkewitz, Priscilla Presley and her son Navarone Garibaldi Garcia attend a visit to Baesweiler on October 20, 2026 in Baesweiler, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Priscilla Presley and her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, matched in all-black outfits. Pictured here at their visit to Baesweiler on October 20, 2026, with German singer Detlef Malinkewitz (L).

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In the comments, people were upset that Garcia was “milking” Elvis’s name and only appearing at his mother’s side after he became her only living child.

Priscilla and Elvis married in 1967 and welcomed one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968, before divorcing in 1973.

Elvis died in 1977 at 42 from a heart attack, while Lisa Marie died in 2023 at 54 from a small bowel obstruction.

(Original Caption) Las Vegas, Nev..Entertainer, Elvis Presley sits cheek to cheek wit his bride, the former Priscilla Ann Beaulieu, following their wedding May 1, 1967.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley after their 1967 wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bettmann Archive

Lisa Marie was survived by her three children, Riley Keough, 37, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 18. Her fourth child, son Benjamin Keough, died at 27 in 2020. His death from a gunshot wound was ruled a suicide.

Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2015.

Priscilla Presley and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2015.

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Some commenters joked about Garcia’s pizza shop ambitions.

In July, Garcia faced immense backlash after he launched a GoFundMe to open a pizza business out of his driveway in Los Angeles. He set a goal of $5,500 and told critics he wasn’t in the habit of asking his mother for money.

Priscilla Presley and her son, Navarone Garibaldi, attend Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at New York Backlot of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, October 19, 2024.

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia was in the news this summer for his ambition to raise money to start selling pizza from his driveway. Pictured here with Priscilla Presley in Los Angeles in 2024.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Garcia, who grew up mainly out of the spotlight, told People in 2023 that he had struggled with drug addiction since his teens.

“I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it’d turn out to be fentanyl,” he said. “That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I’d need it every 45 minutes.”

He said that he managed to quit after detoxing at his mother’s house in 2020.

Priscilla Presley and her son, Navarone Garibaldi, attend Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at New York Backlot of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, October 19, 2024.
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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