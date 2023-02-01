CHEAT SHEET
    Priscilla Presley’s Son Opens Up About Drug Addiction

    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Actress Priscilla Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi

    David Livingston/Getty

    Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the 35-year-old son of Elvis Presley’s widow Priscilla Presley, has taken a rare step back into the spotlight in an interview with People, revealing intimate details about his fentanyl addiction. “I was under the impression I was doing heroin, but then it’d turn out to be fentanyl,” the Them Guns musician said. “That was a whole different beast. I became so addicted that I’d need it every 45 minutes.” Garcia, who said he’d struggled with drugs since his teens, quit drugs in 2020 during a month-long detox at Priscilla’s home. It was all part of a mission to visit Switzerland, where his girlfriend was living at the time. The pair have since married. “When COVID happened, I wanted to go there and see her for more than three or four days. I didn't want to have to bring a pound of fentanyl with me anywhere I went,” he told the outlet. “I buckled down and said, ‘Let’s see how bad this can get.’”

