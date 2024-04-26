Active WWII Bomb Discovered Near Top Flight German Soccer Stadium
ECHOES OF HISTORY
More than 3,500 people will be evacuated Friday from an area around the FSV Mainz 05 soccer stadium in Germany as authorities attempt to diffuse a massive, active World War II bomb that was discovered there this week. The explosive, an 1100-pound American aerial bomb, was found as the Bundesliga team’s stadium, MEWA Arena, was having renovations done. League officials are banking on a successful diffusion, with Mainz’ match against Cologne still slated to kick off as planned on Sunday. The operation is sure to cause a headache for many on Friday, however, as local officials have closed major roads near the bomb site and are set to evacuate homes and apartment buildings. Mainz, which is situated in west Germany, less than 100 miles from the French border, was severely damaged during World War II. It was on the receiving end of more than 30 air raids by the Royal Air Force and the United States Army Air Force, and was later the site of ground clashes between allied and axis troops.