Music Festival Featuring Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige Canceled 24 Hours Before Start
NO-GO
A Las Vegas music festival that had planned headliners such as Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and Mary J. Blige was abruptly canceled just one day before it was supposed to begin because of dangerously high winds in the desert. The Lovers and Friends made the announcement Friday night, citing warnings from the National Weather Service that winds could reach as high as 60 miles per hour on Saturday night. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival,” the statement reads. “We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.” The statement added that guests who purchased their tickets for the one-day festival directly through Front Gate Tickets could be reimbursed, but didn’t mention anything about those who bought resale tickets or purchased through third-party sites.