Mom of Slain BLM Protester Rips Guv for Killer’s Pardon
‘DEBUNKED’
The mother of a Black Lives Matter protester who was murdered in Austin in 2020, alleges that claims made in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s pardon for her son’s killer, were “debunked,” during the course of his trial. “It appears as though nothing that was done in trial, and nothing that was reviewed by the pardon board was included in his pardon,” Sheila Foster explained during an interview on CNN. “Everything the governor put in his pardon letter was proven wrong at trial.” She criticized the authorities response to her son Garrett’s murder, recounting that she learned about her son’s death from her son’s wife’s mother, and said her daughter learned he’d been killed from Facebook. “It is so crystal clear to me that this man needs to be in prison for the rest of his life, not a mere 25 years, why he wouldn’t even have to serve a year… I don’t understand,” she continued. “He wouldn’t pardon him if this was a Trump rally. If this was a Trump rally, and somebody drove into that crowd and gunned one of those people down, do you think Governor Abbott would pardon that killer?”