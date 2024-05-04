Hope Hicks, 35, Engaged to Goldman Sachs Boss, 58: Report
HAPPY ENDING
Donald Trump’s former communications director Hope Hicks, 35, is engaged to Goldman Sachs boss Jim Donovan, 58, Page Six reported. The site reported that they started dating in 2019 and became engaged months ago while on a hike in Italy. Hicks previously dated former top Trump aide, Rob Porter, who resigned amid allegations of abuse from his two ex-wives. She was also previously said to have been in an on-off relationship with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, according to Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury. Donovan was previously married to his wife, Christi, 52, with whom he shares four children. Like Hicks, he has close ties to the former Trump administration, having served on the former president’s Intelligence Advisory Board. Hicks took the stand Friday in the hush money trial of her former boss breaking down in tears and refusing to make eye contact with him as she delivered her testimony.