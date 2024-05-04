Wisconsin Teacher Arrested For Allegedly ‘Making Out’ With Her Fifth-Grade Student
‘DEEPLY TROUBLING’
A Wisconsin elementary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after parents claimed they discovered an inappropriate text conversation between her and a fifth-grade student, in which she allegedly talked about how much she liked “making out” with him. Madison Bergmann, 24, is currently facing one count of child sexual assault. It’s not clear how long Bergmann was allegedly abusing the student, but she claimed the parents had given her their child’s phone number in December, after they invited her to join them on a ski trip over winter break. The same month, Bergmann became engaged to her fiance, according to the New York Post. When officers asked Bergmann about the text conversation between her and the victim, she invoked her right to an attorney. In Bergmann’s bag police reportedly found a folder with the victim’s name on it, filled with handwritten notes which allegedly referenced the two kissing multiple times. Bergmann has been placed on administrative leave from River Crest Elementary School, and has been barred from speaking with any of the school’s students or their parents. The Hudson School District released a statement regarding her arrest. “Learning about a school staff member and alleged inappropriate conduct that breaches trust is deeply troubling for all of us,” the statement said.