Noem’s VP Chances Were Over Even Before Book: Report
DEAD LOSS
Kristi Noem’s chances of being named as Donald Trump’s running mate were reportedly over even before the release of excerpts from her book No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward, according to CNN. A source with direct knowledge of the former president’s thoughts told the outlet that he privately criticized Noem for sharing a story about killing her dog, Cricket, but was even more upset at her bungled attempts to clean up her mess in the media. Advisers to Trump told CNN that Noem had already fallen off the shortlist of potential VP candidates even before the release of her book. Noem is set to appear on Face the Nation on Sunday where she will no doubt be asked about killing her dog as well as other controversies in her book including falsely claiming she met with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley allegedly called her to intimidate her.