‘9 to 5’ Star Dabney Coleman Dies at 92
THE GOOD BAD GUY
Dabney Coleman, the comedic actor who starred in films like 9 to 5, Tootsie, and On Golden Pond, has died at the age of 92. His daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, confirmed the news on Friday. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.” Coleman, an Emmy-nominated actor whose career spanned film and television, got his big break as the feisty mayor in the late-night soap Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and went on to headline a few short-lived sitcoms in the following years. His best-known roles were as villains in 9 to 5, where he starred opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton; and in Tootsie, opposite Jessica Lange. More recently, he appeared as Commodore Louis Kaestner on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and as John Dutton, Sr. on Yellowstone.