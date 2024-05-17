CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘9 to 5’ Star Dabney Coleman Dies at 92

    THE GOOD BAD GUY

    Amanda Yen

    Breaking News Intern

    Dabney Coleman (L) and Tom Gilmore attend the ceremony honoring Dabney Coleman with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 6, 2014 in Hollywood, California.

    Michael Tran/Getty Images

    Dabney Coleman, the comedic actor who starred in films like 9 to 5, Tootsie, and On Golden Pond, has died at the age of 92. His daughter, singer Quincy Coleman, confirmed the news on Friday. “My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity,” she said. “As he lived, he moved through this final act of his life with elegance, excellence and mastery.” Coleman, an Emmy-nominated actor whose career spanned film and television, got his big break as the feisty mayor in the late-night soap Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and went on to headline a few short-lived sitcoms in the following years. His best-known roles were as villains in 9 to 5, where he starred opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton; and in Tootsie, opposite Jessica Lange. More recently, he appeared as Commodore Louis Kaestner on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and as John Dutton, Sr. on Yellowstone.

    Read it at The Hollywood Reporter