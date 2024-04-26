There’s a Reason Biden No Longer Walks to Marine One on His Own: Report
STEP IT UP
President Joe Biden has introduced a tactical change to the way he walks across the South Lawn of the White House when he’s departing or arriving aboard Marine One. Instead of walking to and from the helicopter alone, he now commonly walks surrounded by aides positioned between the Democrat and journalists’ cameras because it puts less focus on Biden’s stiff, shuffling gait, according to a report. Some of the president’s advisers told Axios that they became concerned that footage of Biden walking solo—particularly across the lawn—attracted attention to his age. The change to the Marine One routine appears to have started in April after more than three years of Biden walking to the chopper on his own. The White House has also reportedly introduced measures to prevent Biden from tripping up, with the 81-year-old president increasingly wearing shoes with additional support and using shorter stairs to board Air Force One.