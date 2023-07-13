Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Finally Revealed
NATURAL CAUSES
Lisa Marie Presley died of complications from a small bowel obstruction, TMZ reported on Thursday. The only child of music legend Elvis Presley, she passed away at 54 years old in January after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office listed Lisa Marie Presley’s manner of death as “natural,” according to Fox 11, but toxicology results have yet to be released. Her family immediately became embroiled in a battle over her estate following her death, with daughter Riley Keough going to war with Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley. Keough recently agreed to pay Priscilla Presley $1 million to settle their family trust lawsuit, on top of $400,000 in legal fees. Before her passing, Lisa Marie Presley was in a seven-year-long custody feud with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, who later gained custody of their two young twin daughters in March.