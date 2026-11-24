Dr. John Gartner warns that the U.S. is being led by an 80-year-old “demented Hitler.”

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Donald Trump’s erratic behavior and aggressive outbursts are signs that the 80-year-old president could be suffering from dementia, a psychologist has warned.

Speaking on the Psycho Politics podcast, hosted by George Conway, Dr. John Gartner cited what he referred to as Trump’s “Quiet, Piggy!” moments, in which the president insults and berates female reporters with alarming regularity, as evidence that he is losing control of his cognitive abilities.

“The number one diagnostic criterion for frontotemporal dementia is disinhibition of aggression, because the frontal lobe—which is our brake and our filter—is deteriorating,” Gartner said.

“So even though he has always been irritable and aggressive, he’s getting dramatically worse and worse and worse,” he added. “So now we have what I call the ‘Quiet, Piggy!’ phenomenon, right, where he’s just cursing and yelling like a madman at the press.”

Dr. John Gartner frequently raises concerns about Donald Trump’s mental well-being. Screengrab

Gartner cited the Nov. 20 incident in which Trump lashed out at NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba during a press briefing at the White House as the latest worrying example of his attacks on female reporters and a concerning indication of his mental well-being.

“This is why we are in so much danger,” Gartner added. “We’re not just dealing with a Hitler on the way to the bunker. We’re dealing with a demented Hitler on the way to the bunker.”

As Conway noted, Adolf Hitler was “only in his fifties” near the end of World War II, when he retreated to the bunker beneath the garden of the Reich Chancellery in Berlin as Allied forces closed in on Germany’s capital.

By comparison, Trump, whose health issues have been extensively documented by the Daily Beast, is 80 and will leave office as the oldest sitting president in U.S. history.

“He has no judgment. He has no comprehension, and he has absolutely no impulse control, no remorse, no concern for how his actions affect other people,” Gartner said.

“We know when people get dementia, whatever personality disorder they have gets 10 times worse. So we have someone with the most severely destructive and evil and dangerous personality disorder that a human being can have, in charge of our country, and now he’s losing his faculties and losing whatever internal restraint he had over his judgment.

Trump freaked out at a “rude” female reporter during a White House briefing last week. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“So, you know, basically this guy could just decide to nuke Iran at four in the morning, and no one can stop it,” Gartner added.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.