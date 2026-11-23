The dictator’s irritations just won’t go away.

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Vladimir Putin has been hit with a double disaster by Ukraine.

The Russian autocrat’s war, which he started in Ukraine almost five years ago, has increasingly spilled into his own country.

Ukraine has waged a drone and missile campaign that has wrought havoc on Moscow’s infrastructure, including its energy sector, which took yet another blow early Monday.

Burning oil infrastructure has become the norm. Stringer/REUTERS

The Kyiv Post reports that two oil facilities were hit, with fires breaking out at a refinery in the Rostov region, in southwest Russia.

The second was at a pumping station in Tatarstan, roughly 800 miles east of the border.

The latter was near Almetyevsk’s Kaleykino oil pumping station, which is a key node in Russia’s oil transportation network.

The independent Russian Telegram channel Astra used video evidence from people at the scene to report that the station had been hit.

Volodymyr Zelensky's Ukraine is targeting Russia's oil infrastructure. Europa Press via Getty Images

The pumping station is where the huge Druzhba crude oil pipeline begins. It is one of the largest of its kind in the world and pumps oil from Russia and Asia to Europe. It takes oil from remote parts of the huge country’s interior, including Siberia, and feeds it into a network of pipes. The oil then flows to refineries, contributing to Russia’s huge export market.

Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure has become a key target for Ukraine not only for the economic impact and damaged export revenue, but because the profits and fuel are directly used to keep Russia’s war machine rolling.

In the Rostov attack, fires were reported at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant, according to Astra. It said fires may also have affected the nearby TATA-GAZ LLC facility.

Novoshakhtinsk is owned by Yug Energo LLC and plays a role in exporting oil from the coastline near Rostov-on-Don.

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The extent of the damage was not confirmed by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar, but he did confirm that Russian forces had shot down 80 drones and that falling debris had started a fire at the refinery.

Kyiv’s broader operation to cripple Russia’s energy infrastructure has sparked fuel shortages, sent gas prices soaring, and reduced Russia’s refinery capacity by around 30 percent, according to the Kyiv Post.

The symbolic Kerch Bridge in Crimea and military targets away from the main Ukrainian frontline have also been hit.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that his drones had sunk the Merkury warship at Benghazi port in Libya. It was one of the newest ships in the Russian fleet, commissioned only in 2023.

A before and after of the strike on the Merkury. VANTOR/via REUTERS

He said that seven naval drones were used to destroy the ship, worth almost $200 million.

Dramatic footage showed the boat ablaze, while satellite imagery appeared to show it submerged at the dock.

“These actions result in highly painful consequences for the Kyiv regime,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov following the strikes.

“I would like to recall a statement made by Putin in Shenzhen, in which he affirmed that this practice, this course of action by our military will continue.”