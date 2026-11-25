Kyiv launched an attack on a Russian target that Moscow uses to “terrorize” Ukrainian civilians

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Ukraine has seriously damaged five Russian jets in a major strike on a key military air base, according to a report.

In a Wednesday update on Telegram, the Ukrainian military said that three MiG-31 aircraft and two Su-34 fighter-bombers were targeted in an overnight attack on Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Ukraine’s General Staff said preliminary information suggested that the three MiG-31s and two Su-34s would “not be able to fly for some time” after being hit, although the full extent of the damage was still being assessed.

While estimates vary, each damaged jet is valued at between $30 million and $50 million, meaning the attack on Savasleyka airfield could cost Russian President Vladimir Putin around $200 million.

Russia's MiG-31 carrying Kinzhal missiles used to attack Ukraine are seen during a military parade in Moscow in 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s military said the five damaged aircraft had been used by Russian forces to “terrorize” Ukrainian civilians during the invasion, which has dragged on for nearly five years.

The airfield is also used by MiG-31 fighters carrying Kinzhal missiles, which have been used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

This is not the first time Ukraine has successfully taken out a MiG-31 aircraft during its fight against the Russian invasion.

In December 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that its long-range drones had destroyed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of equipment at Belbek military airfield in the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea.

The damage included a MiG-31 aircraft carrying a full ammunition load, two Nebo-SVU long-range radar detection systems, and a key component of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian military officials estimate that each Su-34 aircraft costs up to $50 million. Russian Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukraine has also frequently targeted Russian oil refineries, which are vital to the country’s economy and help fund the Kremlin’s invasion, with major drone strikes.

In its Wednesday update, Ukraine said it had struck two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region, around 500 miles from the front line, as well as ammunition warehouses, fuel depots and other targets in Russian-occupied areas.

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“Without fuel, the equipment will not move, and without shells, the artillery will fall silent. Each hit warehouse means fewer assaults and shelling that the enemy will be able to carry out,” the Ukrainian military said.

“Work on key military targets of the enemy will continue until Russia completely stops its armed aggression against Ukraine.”