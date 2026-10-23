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SILK SANS SPLURGE

Quince’s $109 Silk Maxi Dress Has No Business Looking This Expensive

This washable silk slip looks like a $500 find, but rings in at just $109.

Quince 100% Washable Silk Maxi Dress Review.

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Quince/Getty.

By Mia Maguire

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I’ve been a longtime devotee of Quince’s surprisingly affordable washable silk (and cashmere) collection, but its newer 100 percent Washable Silk Maxi Dress has quietly edged out everything else in my closet. Look, that’s saying a lot coming from a self-proclaimed slip-dress obsessive who typically prefers to hunt down vintage bias-cut silks. At $109 (yes, really), this is the rare piece that feels like a fashion editor’s secret hiding in plain sight.

The dress is crafted from luxe, breathable mulberry silk that drapes beautifully and has a subtle sheen you’d expect from something five times the price. But it’s the cut that truly elevates this dress. The silhouette skims without clinging, the straps are thoughtfully placed, and the tailoring reads far more like a $500 heirloom find than an under-$150 impulse add-to-cart. Of all the slips in my steadily expanding collection, this is the one I reach for on autopilot—it always works.

Mia Maguire Quince 100% Silk Washable Maxi Dress

Mia Maguire.

I’ve worn the supremely versatile frock to black-tie-optional weddings with heels and statement earrings, to cocktail parties with a sleek bun, and to dressed-up work events layered under a blazer. It adapts without ever feeling overdressed or underwhelming.

Quince
$109

Quince 100% Washable Silk Maxi Slip Dress

Available in six different hues.
See At Quince

Then there’s the washable silk factor (the machine-washable thing is arguably its biggest selling point), especially for someone like me who avoids anything with a “dry cleaning only” label. I can wear it multiple times a month without making the empty promise I so often do at checkout (“Yes, of course, I’ll dry-clean it”). Instead, I toss it in the wash, let it air dry, and it emerges unscathed—no warping, no dulling, no heartbreak. Somehow, this magical dress saves me money, time, and the guilt of owning yet another “special occasion only” dress that rarely sees daylight.

In a sea of basics, this silk slip dress is the one that actually earns its hanger space: timeless, unfussy, and shockingly luxurious for the price.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

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Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

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