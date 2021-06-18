This Washable Silk Dress Is What I Wear When I’m Traveling

Scouting Report: Not only is this silk dress comfortable and stylish, but it's easily washable, too.

The world is starting to open up to travel again, and it’s so exciting, but it also means that it’s time to freshen up the travel wardrobe. So I couldn’t have been more excited to find what has to be the most perfect travel dress ever. Seriously, a wardrobe staple that covers as many bases as this Quince silk tee dress does is as rare as a herd of unicorns.

Washable Stretch Silk Tee Dress Shop at Quince $

My top priority in travel clothes is always comfort. I hope to find style, but I will never sacrifice comfort for it. Fortunately, this dress has both. The design is a simple, slightly floaty tee dress in a lightweight stretchy fabric. The neckline is wide enough not to feel restricting, yet high enough that I don’t have to worry about revealing too much no matter how far I have to lean over to pick up a bag or read a museum plaque. So there is no question about comfort whether I’m on an 11 hour flight or sightseeing from dawn to dusk.

However, while I cherish comfort, I appreciate style and aspire to be as fashionable as I can manage while I travel. This dress delivers all the style you could ask for. Did I mention that the stretchy lightweight fabric is silk? That raises the casual tee dress design to a whole new level all by itself. But the dress also features an asymmetrical hemline, with the back just slightly longer than the front, and it’s the exact right simple extra touch to elevate the simple style even more.

The final factor in the perfect travel staple trifecta is convenience, and the Quince tee dress nails that in two different ways. The beautiful stretchy silk fabric is washable, so there is absolutely no reason whatsoever to leave it behind when you travel. But it’s the versatility of this dress that practically has me swooning.

I hear all the time about dresses that will take me from day into night. But the fact is, almost any plain dress can do that, I only need to add dressier accessories. Yet I can’t carry them around all day sightseeing. But with this dress, I don’t have to add any accessories, no matter the time of day. I really think I could travel with just all three gorgeous colors of this Quince stretch silk tee dress.