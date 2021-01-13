Quince Is Now Our Favorite Place to Shop for Home and Clothing Basics

I still can’t pronounce the name of the brand properly, but it doesn’t matter: Quince has stolen our hearts. If you haven’t heard of them yet, here’s their deal: they make elevated wardrobe and home basics and are transparent, too. That means, similar to brands like Everlane, Quince shows you how competitors increase prices as the supply chain grows and grows. Quince cuts out the middleman, but fear not, quality is not sacrificed in any way, shape, or form. With that said, we’ve tested more than a few items from the brand, and are excited to share with you, dear reader, our favorites.

Mongolian Cashmere Crew This is the sweater that started it all. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “The cashmere is soft (I’m pretty picky about my wool, because I get very itchy, very quickly) and it feels durable enough to withstand anything I put it through.” It comes in a plethora of colors, and is just $50 for women and $59 for men. Buy at Quince $ 50

Men’s 100% Organic Pima Crewneck Tee A T-shirt says a lot about a brand, and Quince’s Pima crewneck is hard to beat. Coming in at $15 for men and for women, the fit is slim, lightweight, and perfect to be worn everyday. Because it comes in such a great selection of colors, it’s a good idea to get more than one. Buy at Quince $ 15

Lightweight Goose Down Comforter Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas always thought down comforters were stuffy, until she tried Quince’s version. She writes, “The comforter is lightweight, made with 700 fill power European white goose down (Responsible Down Standard Certified), and features sewn through construction. This type of construction isn’t as warm as baffled (think how a puffer coat is built), but that’s a good thing. That means it’s perfect for all-seasons or just for hot sleepers, since the down doesn’t cover the entire comforter.” Buy at Quince $ 190

Turkish Quick-Dry Bath Towels Quince’s towels do everything I want from a towel, and then some. Not only are they exceptionally soft (they are) but they are also quick drying. I’ve never had a towel that dries me off quite as quickly and also dries itself off, too. It’s a win-win. Buy at Quince $ 40

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.