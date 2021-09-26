There Is No Better Transition Buy Than a Versatile Cashmere Mock-neck Mini Sweater Dress for $99.

Scouting Report: The Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress from Quince is everything you could hope for in a dress. It’s breathable, but luxurious, and you can’t beat the price.

Many of us have been wearing cozy clothes for almost two years, with just the occasional switch to a nice top for Zoom meetings. But now that it looks like at least some time in the workplace could be required, we need more of the always in-demand, warm, comfy staple that can also pass for professional. Lucky for us, the Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress from Quince is not only perfect, but it’s also currently priced at half of what you’d normally pay elsewhere.

Mongolian Cashmere Textured Sweater Dress Shop at Quince $

Traditionally $195, you can get this mega-versatile luxuriously soft sweater dress for under $100. It is constructed from 100% cashmere, but not just any cashmere. This is a rare Grade A Mongolian cashmere with an extra-long fiber length from Hircus goats found in Inner Mongolia. The thickness is a very high-quality 15.1 microns, but though the fabric feels substantial, it drapes down the entire body just like silk.

The relaxed fit on this sweater dress is slightly oversized, so it’s possible you could size down, if you like a tighter silhouette. The rest of the details on this sweater dress ensure that it will still fit comfortably. The shoulder seams are dropped and the mock-neck is not at all tight, though it will keep your neck perfectly warm. The stitch detailing all over the dress is a very nice-looking stretchy fisherman rib.

Since it’s meant to be a mini, the dress is nice and short. But it’s not a micro-mini, so I don’t have to be constantly pulling it down, which I hate. But it is short enough to be stylish and not look like a big shapeless bag. The small size is 35.5 inches long, for reference.

I actually wouldn’t mind having an ankle-length dress just like this one. But I think adding a pair of leggings or thick wool hose to this one will help get me through even the coldest days.

What all of this adds up to is the kind of versatility that could be dressed up or down, and the kind of comfort that could take you the full distance of a very long travel day. You could even sleep in it and hit the ground running if you’ve got one of those interminable journeys that include multiple changes of transportation. Final verdict is: well worth the price.

