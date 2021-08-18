These Silk Blouses Are Easy To Care For And Easier to Wear

Scouting Report: Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses are as easy to care for as they are to wear, and perfect for anyone going back to the office or returning to normal.

On one hand, offices are opening up and it’s nice to have some normalcy back. On the other hand, offices are opening up and all the stress and time constraints that come with that are back as well. While going back to having no time to make focaccia and less time for things like hand washing delicate fabrics, I tried out Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses to transition back to real life.

For most of my adult life, my wardrobe has consisted of cotton and cotton blends. This is not because I am a huge cotton fanatic but because cotton is easy to care for and I am a simple woman. The thing that initially prompted me to try the Washable Silk blouses was really partly the fact that I needed functional work outfits, and partly the fact that I could just throw these beautiful blouses in a regular washing machine. As it turns out it is entirely possible to expand your wardrobe without sacrificing your schedule.

While I was there for the promise of no handwashing when I finally put the blouse on I realized this silk and spandex blend has a lot more benefits than saving time. Silk is known for its soft texture, and this silk had the added element of a hint of stretch allowing me to move freely even in a collared button-down. While the business casual blouses didn’t feel constricting like the collared button-downs I was used to, they did maintain their shape with a flattering draped fit and modern necklines sleek enough to be paired with slacks and relaxed enough to wear with jeans. The naturally light and breathable fabric didn’t stick to my skin even after being put through the ultimate test of my humid subway commute.

For some of us style comes easily, and for others, it doesn’t. Falling into the latter group, having classically stylish pieces like a silk blouse is a lifesaver, especially ones that don’t require careful upkeep. With busy schedules coming back, a low maintenance wardrobe is an asset, and with Quince’s Washable Silk Blouses, that comes with the bonus of style.

