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Disgraced MAGA Comedian’s Prison Plea Backfires Immediately

The prime minister’s spokesperson said the act was “clearly appalling.”

FILE PHOTO: British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court, where he is due to stand trial on charges of rape and sexual assault relating to six women, which he denies, in London, Britain, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

Hannah McKay/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Russell Brand is being investigated after releasing a message from prison.

The comedian-turned-all-MAGA preacher is being held in Cambridgeshire in the U.K. as part of a 10-and-a-half-year sentence. He was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

He used his wife to plead his innocence via their podcast on Sunday, in what authorities say could amount to a breach of prison rules.

Russell and Laura Brand.
‘PLASTIC MORALITY’

Russell Brand’s Wife Breaks Silence After Rape Conviction

Lauren Hartley

FILE PHOTO: British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Brand has become outspoken about his faith.

Olivia Harris/REUTERS

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, told the BBC.

“Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments.”

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FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Ricky Hatton v Manny Pacquiao - IBO Light Welterweight Title - MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States of America - 3/5/09 Comedian Russell Brand (L) and P Diddy share a joke at ringside before the fight Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Brand has been sent to prison.

Andrew Couldridge/Action Images

The Guardian reports that sharing a message that a prisoner knows will be published could breach the rules. Inmates must make formal requests to the prison governor if they wish to speak to the press.

“So, Russell has asked me to read something to you today,” his wife, Laura Brand, 39, said in their podcast Sunday Service with the Brands on YouTube, reading a passage understood to have been written by the 51-year-old.

FILE PHOTO: Comedian Russell Brand poses for photographers before signing copies of his new book entitled "Revolution" in central London, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

He has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” she said on his behalf. “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.”

“I am incarcerated in H.M.P. Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe,” the message added. “The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

FILE PHOTO: British actor and comedian Russell Brand and his wife Laura Brand leave Southwark Crown Court, where he is standing trial on charges of rape and sexual assault relating to six women, which he denies, in London, Britain, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

He still maintains his innocence.

Hannah McKay/REUTERS

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”

Burnham’s spokesperson said the message could “certainly retraumatize his victims and other survivors of rape who have to hear it.”

British actor and comedian Russell Brand appears at Southwark Crown Court as his wife, Laura Brand, looks on while the judge sentences him to 10-and-a-half years in prison following his conviction for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, in London, Britain, November 9, 2026, in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Julia Quenzler TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An artist's rendering of Brand as he appears at Southwark Crown Court as his wife, Laura Brand, looks on.

Julia Quenzler/REUTERS

“This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated,” they said. “We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.”

The government said that if he is found to have broken the rules, it expects action.

Photographers take pictures as a parison van arrives at Southwark Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of comedian Russell Brand after his conviction for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, in London, Britain, November 9, 2026. REUTERS/Corey Rudy

He is facing 10 years and six months.

Corey Rudy/REUTERS

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told Sky News: “His crimes are heinous and awful. I think it’s revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments.”

He added: “No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments.”

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office said an investigation was being launched.

WPA Pool/James Manning-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“Correspondence which is intended for publication or for use by radio or television or for posting on the internet (or which if sent, would be likely to be published or broadcast) must not contain material which is for publication in return for payment (unless the prisoner is unconvicted),” the rules say, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian cited prison sources who said the current rules may need updating to stop inmates from releasing statements on YouTube channels.

Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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