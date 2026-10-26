 Skip to main content
LAST RESORT

Putin’s Desperate Hunt for Recruits Hits Sickening New Low

The Russian tyrant is feeding the sick and the drunk into his war machine.

vladimir putin

Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

By Will Neal

Vladimir Putin is resorting to desperate measures as Russian recruiters prey on the sick to fight his disastrous war in Ukraine.

Lawyers and human rights groups have said Moscow is using increasingly deceptive and coercive measures to recruit vulnerable men to serve on the front line, according to CNN.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2026. President Trump is travelling to Florida to speak at a midterm campaign rally. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
BAY FOR BLOOD

Putin Goon Issues Bloodthirsty Plea to Trump

Vic Verbalaitis

Many of those targeted are drowning in debt or suffering from alcoholism and other health issues.

A rescuer takes shelter in an entrance of an apartment building amid the threat of another Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv

Putin is struggling to find recruits to man his four-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine.

Sofiia Gatilova/REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

“They simply do not have a chance to say no, simply do not know their rights,” Artem Klyga, a Berlin-based Russian military attorney, told the network on Monday.

One man in his late 50s, who could barely walk due to vascular problems and alcoholism, was approached outside his apartment in a western Russian town by several unidentified men in July.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One for travel to Michigan from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 25, 2026.

Trump recently announced a plum deal to purchase more than 2 million tons of diesel from Moscow.

Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The men tricked him into signing what he thought was paperwork acknowledging their visit. Instead, he had unwittingly agreed to enlist, according to his family.

He briefly returned home before disappearing, later contacting his family from a training facility in Russian-occupied Ukraine. He was reported missing in action in late September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump's relationship with Zelensky has hit an all-time low as his dealings with Putin get cozier.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Another family described how their relative was taken away while drunk in July. CNN obtained footage that showed his devastated mother bidding him farewell before he climbed into a van.

Military prosecutors insisted he had enlisted voluntarily when his relatives appealed for his release. Within weeks, he too was missing on the battlefield.

Play Video

The sinister recruitment methods analyzed by CNN seem designed to help Putin, 74, replenish his battered forces in Ukraine without ordering another politically disastrous nationwide mobilization.

His previous mass call-up in 2022 triggered widespread panic, sending hundreds of thousands of Russians fleeing abroad to escape conscription.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with journalists
HUMANITARIAN?!

Putin Embarrasses Trump Goon Hours After Groveling Praise

Will Neal

Moscow has since relied heavily on enormous financial incentives to attract volunteers. But mounting casualties and dwindling recruitment have intensified the pressure to find fresh troops.

Military lawyers now warn that Russia is effectively conducting a covert, piecemeal mobilization rather than risking another explosive public backlash.

Videos have emerged of distressed relatives confronting recruitment officials in the Penza region, roughly 375 miles south of Moscow.

One recording authenticated by CNN shows women demanding that men aboard a bus be released. A passenger apparently indicates he had not willingly enlisted, though Russian authorities have rejected allegations of forced recruitment there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been humiliated after Ukrainian drones hit 'Russia's Google'.
MEAT GRINDER

Putin Suffers Record-Breaking Battlefield Humiliation

Ewan Palmer

There are also now financial rewards for finding fresh cannon fodder, which critics say have effectively turned recruiters into “bounty hunters.”

Officials in the southwestern Ryazan region have offered payments ranging from approximately $590 to $3,500 for every successful enlistment. CNN uncovered similar incentives elsewhere, though it could not establish whether they drove the alleged abductions.

The revelations come as Putin enjoys an increasingly accommodating relationship with Donald Trump, 80, whose administration has heaped pressure on Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war.

Trump announced a shock deal earlier this month to purchase roughly 2 million tons of diesel from Russia in a bid to lower domestic prices driven up by his own war with Iran.

Voter fury over sky-high fuel costs and runaway inflation, sparked by that conflict, has helped Democrats gain a 9-point lead ahead of the Nov. 3 battle for control of the House and Senate.

The U.S. president has also faced accusations of restricting vital intelligence and satellite services to Kyiv, though Washington has disputed many of those claims.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Will Neal
Will NealReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW