LAST RESORT Putin’s Desperate Hunt for Recruits Hits Sickening New Low The Russian tyrant is feeding the sick and the drunk into his war machine. Mikhail Metzel/via REUTERS

Vladimir Putin is resorting to desperate measures as Russian recruiters prey on the sick to fight his disastrous war in Ukraine.

Lawyers and human rights groups have said Moscow is using increasingly deceptive and coercive measures to recruit vulnerable men to serve on the front line, according to CNN.

Many of those targeted are drowning in debt or suffering from alcoholism and other health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin is struggling to find recruits to man his four-and-a-half-year war with Ukraine. Sofiia Gatilova/REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

“They simply do not have a chance to say no, simply do not know their rights,” Artem Klyga, a Berlin-based Russian military attorney, told the network on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

One man in his late 50s, who could barely walk due to vascular problems and alcoholism, was approached outside his apartment in a western Russian town by several unidentified men in July.

Trump recently announced a plum deal to purchase more than 2 million tons of diesel from Moscow. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The men tricked him into signing what he thought was paperwork acknowledging their visit. Instead, he had unwittingly agreed to enlist, according to his family.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Beast Digest Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

He briefly returned home before disappearing, later contacting his family from a training facility in Russian-occupied Ukraine. He was reported missing in action in late September.

Trump's relationship with Zelensky has hit an all-time low as his dealings with Putin get cozier. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Another family described how their relative was taken away while drunk in July. CNN obtained footage that showed his devastated mother bidding him farewell before he climbed into a van.

Military prosecutors insisted he had enlisted voluntarily when his relatives appealed for his release. Within weeks, he too was missing on the battlefield.

Play Video

The sinister recruitment methods analyzed by CNN seem designed to help Putin, 74, replenish his battered forces in Ukraine without ordering another politically disastrous nationwide mobilization.

His previous mass call-up in 2022 triggered widespread panic, sending hundreds of thousands of Russians fleeing abroad to escape conscription.

Moscow has since relied heavily on enormous financial incentives to attract volunteers. But mounting casualties and dwindling recruitment have intensified the pressure to find fresh troops.

Military lawyers now warn that Russia is effectively conducting a covert, piecemeal mobilization rather than risking another explosive public backlash.

Videos have emerged of distressed relatives confronting recruitment officials in the Penza region, roughly 375 miles south of Moscow.

One recording authenticated by CNN shows women demanding that men aboard a bus be released. A passenger apparently indicates he had not willingly enlisted, though Russian authorities have rejected allegations of forced recruitment there.

There are also now financial rewards for finding fresh cannon fodder, which critics say have effectively turned recruiters into “bounty hunters.”

Officials in the southwestern Ryazan region have offered payments ranging from approximately $590 to $3,500 for every successful enlistment. CNN uncovered similar incentives elsewhere, though it could not establish whether they drove the alleged abductions.

The revelations come as Putin enjoys an increasingly accommodating relationship with Donald Trump, 80, whose administration has heaped pressure on Ukraine to negotiate an end to the war.

Trump announced a shock deal earlier this month to purchase roughly 2 million tons of diesel from Russia in a bid to lower domestic prices driven up by his own war with Iran.

Voter fury over sky-high fuel costs and runaway inflation, sparked by that conflict, has helped Democrats gain a 9-point lead ahead of the Nov. 3 battle for control of the House and Senate.

The U.S. president has also faced accusations of restricting vital intelligence and satellite services to Kyiv, though Washington has disputed many of those claims.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register