‘Selling Sunset’ Reunion: Jason Cries, Chrishell Is Dating Nonbinary Singer G Flip, and More Surprises

This just in: Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim is, in fact, capable of human emotion. The relentlessly monotone poster child for Short King Spring (sorry, Tom Holland) broke down while discussing his breakup from Chrishell Stause during the show’s first-ever reunion, and the result was…unexpectedly moving?

The 70-minute special premiered Friday on Netflix, and it was exponentially more interesting than anything that happened in the entirety of Season 5. From beginning to end, it’s reality TV gold, down to the amusingly uncoordinated outfits of the show’s cast of real estate Barbies. Chrishell and new O-Group agent Chelsea looked ready to walk the Oscars red carpet in gowns that surely cost more than several months of New York City rent. Meanwhile, Davina looked like she stumbled in from Bootsy Bellows in her burgundy bodycon minidress, and Maya was dressed exactly as she would be to show a house.

Reunion episodes have become standard protocol in the world of reality TV, a tradition started—and perfected—at Bravo with the Real Housewives franchise. They allow cast members to rehash the drama that played out during the season and confront each other with the newfound perspective that comes from watching it all on TV. Plus, there is nothing messier or more fun than seeing people react to footage of themselves sobbing at a tea party.

The Selling Sunset reunion was hosted somewhat randomly by Tan France. Though he’s no Andy Cohen, the Queer Eye star was more than up to the challenge, calling Davina his “favorite little shit-stirrer,” barely hiding that he’s a Christine apologist, and leaning into the tough personal questions.

Naturally, there was already drama going into the reunion surrounding series villain Christine Quinn’s absence, so let’s just address that now. Yes, Christine skipped out on the reunion, which taped last month, claiming she had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before. Her co-stars, however, were skeptical after TMZ published photos of the blonde bully shooting a commercial just days later. Chrishell, Christine’s biggest rival, made her feelings on the matter crystal-clear, replying to TMZ via Twitter with a GIF of Maury Povich captioned, “And the lie detector test determined that was a lie.”

Shockingly, however, Christine’s absence did little to detract from the episode. It may have even been for the best, allowing the ladies to discuss other topics rather than fixating on the same tired Christine bashing that made the season itself so dull. Which brings us to the Ja-shell of it all.

The surprise romance between Jason and Chrishell was a main plotline throughout Season 5, culminating in their split in the finale after they couldn’t get on the same page about starting a family (Chrishell wanted kids, commitment-phobic Jason did not). And yet, it was difficult to muster up any interest in them, since the beginning and end of their relationship was broadcast on social media before the season even aired. Not only did we know that they’re no longer together, but we knew the exact reason why, thanks to a statement Chrishell posted on Instagram when it happened. The whole thing left many viewers (this writer included) speculating that the relationship was staged.

But when I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m wrong. Friday’s reunion absolutely confirmed that the romance was real, because there is no way Jason and his single facial expression could fake-cry so convincingly. Tan began the conversation by asking point-blank if it was all just a “showmance,” to which the Oppenheim Group founder responded, “I hesitate to answer that question because I don’t want to give it any credence. It’s like asking me if Earth is flat. It’s a stupid question to me. And I don’t feel the need to explain to people that a very meaningful relationship…” That’s when Jason, the second most boring person on reality TV (only after his twin brother), got so shockingly choked up, so overcome by emotion, that he literally could not finish his sentence.

“There’s a lot of sadness and loss,” he said when he finally composed himself. “I think watching the show made it more difficult, you know, brought it back up. It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. I think there was a lot of love between us, and there still is, and I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult breakup.” Never in a million years could I have predicted that I would be crying on a Friday morning watching the Selling Sunset reunion, let alone that Jason of all people would be the reason for my tears. It was a humbling experience, to say the least.

There was, of course, some Christine talk. Maya, Davina, and Vanessa set the record straight that they did reach out to their ostracized co-worker after her disastrous broker’s open from episode four, despite what she told Chelsea. They also discussed the allegation that Christine bribed a client not to work with agent/empanada saleswoman Emma, with Jason confirming that the incident got her axed from the brokerage.

As for the other women, Heather ate her very first Oreo and opened up about her IVF journey with fellow television personality Tarek El Moussa. Maya spoke about the tragic stillbirth of her son four months ago and expressed her hope that she can be an inspiration to other women who have experienced pregnancy loss. Amanza, who was also stuck at home with COVID, put on full glam to Facetime into the reunion for less than two minutes.

Arguably the biggest twist came at the end of the hour, when Chrishell revealed that she is dating nonbinary Australian musician G Flip. Rumors had been swirling after fans spotted flirty Instagram exchanges between the two, but Chrishell herself officially confirmed the relationship after some prodding from Tan. The couple met on the set of one of G Flip’s music videos in which Chrishell played the love interest.

“I think I was probably as surprised as anyone just because nothing’s changed for me. I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human,” Chrishell explained. “I hear people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age,’ and that’s not me. I’m just very open to good energy and I don’t know what my future holds, but it is a complicated issue to talk about. Even now, I’m nervous. I know being in this position we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I’m so happy. So if that angers someone, then that’s not really my problem.”

The news appeared to come as a shock to Chrishell’s castmates, especially Maya, who could not seem to pick her jaw up off the floor for a full five minutes. But they all eventually offered their heartfelt congratulations, and no one was more supportive than unlikely sweetheart Jason.

“They [G Flip] seem like a badass, for one, and two, the smile that’s been on your face for the last couple of minutes makes me very happy. So I’m proud of you,” he told his ex. And just like that, I’m crying again. Is Jason Oppenheim actually the perfect man? Did anyone see this coming? I need to wrap this up so I can process my mortifying new celebrity crush.

While the Selling Sunset reunion lacked the screaming, hair-pulling drama we’ve come to expect from the genre, it was honest and emotionally compelling in a way that the show hasn’t been in a long time, or possibly ever. Hopefully this means the ladies at the O-Group are ready to put their exhausting Christine feud in the past and give us more of this refreshing vulnerability next season.