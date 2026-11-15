TECH TERROR Sex-Mad CEO’s Reign of Terror Exposed Nvidia’s CEO was prone to rage and once hurled a water bottle at an executive, employees reveal. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Disgraced former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang routinely berated and intimidated employees, according to a new report detailing his explosive behavior behind closed doors.

Huang, who resigned his position following revelations about his alleged affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and two Nvidia employees, was reportedly a nightmare to work for—and allegedly willing to physically intimidate his staff.

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In one particularly explosive incident, Huang allegedly launched a water bottle at a senior executive during a meeting—just one example of the volatile behavior that reportedly made life miserable for his employees, according to the New York Post reported.

Ann Wang/REUTERS

In February, during a meeting attended by more than 30 company executives, Huang reportedly targeted Jay Puri, Nvidia’s then-executive vice president of worldwide field operations.

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“I hope you get the flu and I hope it gets worse,” Huang reportedly said. “I hope you die and put us all out of our misery,” he continued.

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Huang’s hot temper and angry outbursts were reportedly common knowledge at the company, but this particular tirade shocked those in attendance.

Jensen Huang talks with a fan. Obtained by Reuters/Reuters

“It’s very typical for Jensen to yell at people, but when he said that specific thing to Jay, it was extremely tense and quiet,” one source told the Post. “Everybody was a little bit shocked.”

Sources cited in the Post report said they were surprised Huang’s temper hadn’t become public sooner.

The report also described an “infamous” incident in which Huang allegedly threw a water bottle at a top executive during a meeting at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

The report is the latest in a string of revelations about Huang’s conduct that began with reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang (no relation), an executive at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

Huang initially denied any wrongdoing, but later acknowledged the affair. The admission was swiftly followed by news of a second affair, with Nvidia Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell.

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Huang resigned from Nvidia on Thursday after more than 30 years at the helm of the top AI chipmaker, and the next day, rumors of a third affair with an unnamed Nvidia employee began to circulate.

Huang has retained high-profile law firm Paul, Weiss to represent him as he faces scrutiny over the affairs and potential national security breaches stemming from his relationship with Alice Huang.

Nvidia and Huang’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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