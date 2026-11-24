Private prison firms are still profiting from the administration’s immigration crackdown.

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The Trump administration has spent $3.6 billion buying detention centers from two prison giants since July.

Federal contractor GEO Group announced Wednesday that it had sold one of its jails in Tacoma, Washington, to Markwayne Mullin’s Department of Homeland Security for more than $450 million.

The sale followed tax assessments that valued the main building and adjoining properties at only $72 million in 2024 and 2025, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit.

It is the eighth government purchase from either GEO or CoreCivic in the past six months, with each one also handing the firms contracts to run the facilities on DHS’s behalf.

DHS bought the Tacoma facility for $450 million last week. David Ryder/Getty Images

The transaction came the day before PunchUp revealed that Mullin’s department paid CoreCivic almost $496 million for a facility the company had allegedly once been open to selling for just $3 million.

It sparked a furious backlash from lawmakers, with a Democratic spokesperson saying the House Homeland Security Committee planned to investigate. Its ranking member, Bennie Thompson, had already demanded answers from Mullin about the sale last Friday, while Sen. Maggie Hassan launched a separate probe.

DHS says the purchases are necessary to accommodate its immigration crackdown. VCG/Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images

DHS bought three prisons in California and Kansas from CoreCivic in July and August, and made the half-a-billion-dollar deal for Minnesota’s Prairie Correctional Facility, totaling an eye-watering $2.21 billion for the four deals.

It then paid GEO Group $950 million for its three-building Adelanto, California, complex in October, before completing the $453 million Tacoma deal with the same firm last week. GEO Group says it’s in talks to sell three more detention facilities to ICE.

Critics have raised human rights concerns over what conditions migrants may be in while detained at the CoreCivic facility in Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Corrections

The purchase of the 1,635-bed Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma followed a two-year dispute between GEO Group and local tax authorities.

The firm’s subsidiaries launched failed challenges to the county’s property tax assessments of the jail in 2024 and 2025, which valued the main property and associated land at $75.7 million—one-sixth of the final sale price.

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Tax assessments are not commercial appraisals. It’s unclear whether the disputed figures cover everything DHS bought, and the records do not disclose whether GEO thought the valuation was too high or too low.

Three weeks before the purchase, ICE awarded GEO Group a ten-year contract to keep running Tacoma with a ceiling of nearly $1.5 billion. The company expects around $140 million in annual revenue, though CEO George Zoley said on an earnings call last month that amount could go up with the extra staffing and services DHS is requesting at the facility.

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday requiring federal contractors to withhold any communications his administration considers protected by his office’s “executive privilege” if lawmakers come calling. Companies that refuse could lose their contracts, or be barred from future work. The president’s brokers have traded shares in both companies at least 30 times on his behalf since he retook office.

A DHS spokesperson told PunchUp that the department is using funding from the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill “to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.”

CoreCivic declined to comment. GEO Group did not respond.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.