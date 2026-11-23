The company’s contract was torn up months ago, but it’s still being handed more money.

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The Department of Homeland Security has handed another $150 million to the troubled self-deportation firm that Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to ax.

Salus Worldwide Solutions, founded by Kristi Noem donor William Walters III, was dumped from its lucrative contract running Donald Trump and his immigration czar Stephen Miller’s pet Project Homecoming program in September after it burned through all its money with poor results.

Unimpressed with Salus’ performance, Mullin awarded a contract worth up to $2.06 billion to rival firm Response AI Solutions in September.

Walters has political ties to Noem. LinkedIn/William Walters

Salus challenged that decision with the Government Accountability Office on October 2. On November 10, just 11 days before its existing agreement was scheduled to end, DHS committed another $150 million to the company. “This is just to carry them through the protest period,” a Salus source told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s investigations unit.

The cash injection brings the government’s total commitment to $898.1 million, according to federal spending records reviewed by PunchUp.

The fresh spending represents another political problem for Miller, 41, Trump’s newly installed White House chief of staff, whose involvement in another expensive DHS deal linked to Walters is under congressional scrutiny.

Last Monday, PunchUp revealed that administration insiders had accused Miller of helping push through a separate $303 million aircraft purchase involving Daedalus Aviation, another company chaired by Walters, a former State Department surgeon.

Trump canned Noem over a string over scandals during her tenure at DHS. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The five-plane deal was hurriedly finalized in March, as Noem was leaving DHS and Mullin was preparing to take over—leaving him with a major unwanted headache. One senior DHS source said the decision “would have come down to Miller.” The White House denied involvement, blaming Noem, although Daedalus said neither she nor her immediate staff authorized the transaction.

The administration has since admitted that canceling the aircraft purchases would have triggered a substantial termination fee, which two sources estimated at roughly $200 million, and said Miller’s predecessor, Susie Wiles, talked Mullin out of doing so.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told PunchUp that “Stephen Miller has never worked on a DHS contract, let alone a contract with Salus,” and referred inquiries about it to DHS and Salus.

A DHS spokesperson said that the contract modification was “approved in accordance with DHS procurement authorities and established approval procedures,” but would not discuss what the money covered “for operational security.”

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Salus’ latest windfall follows months of damaging revelations by PunchUp about the company’s performance.

It has previously described Project Homecoming as “one of the most successful and humane programs in DHS history.” But in June, we exposed how DHS had provided a $200 million lifeline after the contractor rapidly exhausted its original funding.

The company’s own projections had envisaged 276,000 departures in the program’s first year. Yet a sworn statement from one of its executives showed that only 17,406 departure stipends had been completed by December 1, 2025. Salus subsequently disputed suggestions that its performance was poor.

Around a month before Trump won the November 2024 election to return to the White House, Walters donated $10,000 to American Resolve, a super PAC that supported Noem, 54, and is linked to another that paid $265,500 to her corruption-accused chief adviser and rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, 53. Walters’ companies later secured hundreds of millions of dollars in lucrative DHS business.

Mullin just can't seem to shake Salus. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

He also faces questions from congressional Democrats investigating allegations that companies seeking Salus subcontracts were steered toward consultants linked to Lewandowski. Walters, Salus and Lewandowski have denied wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, incoming House Oversight Chairman Robert Garcia demanded that Miller, Noem and Lewandowski preserve records ahead of investigations into DHS spending and alleged misconduct.

Salus and Response AI Solutions did not respond to requests for comment.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.