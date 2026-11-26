Staggering Fortune Putin Has Lost Forever in His War Revealed
Battlefield photos of smoldering Russian military vehicles provide a clue as to returns on the tyrant’s investment.
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Vladimir Putin has blown a staggering $226 billion of Russia’s wealth on additional military production since launching his disastrous bid to conquer Ukraine.
The Kremlin sank about 43.6 trillion rubles, equivalent to $530 billion at Thursday’s exchange rate, into military spending above projected peacetime levels between 2022 and 2026, according to independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe.
Around half of that money has returned to the Russian economy through paychecks for arms factory workers, recruitment bonuses for soldiers, and compensation for bereaved families.
But the outlet estimates that the remainder has been squandered on weapons production and other military manufacturing, including hardware that has yet to reach the battlefield, at the expense of ordinary Russians’ living standards.
That works out at almost four months’ median earnings for every economically active Russian. It also roughly matches what Russia spent on healthcare during the same period.
And much of the military hardware those investments have secured now lies in ruins across Ukraine.
Kyiv estimates that Moscow has lost 12,512 tanks, nearly 26,000 armored fighting vehicles, more than 52,000 artillery systems, 456 aircraft, and 356 helicopters since Putin launched his full-scale invasion in February 2022.
But the staggering financial cost still pales in comparison to the horrific human toll of the conflict.
Russian military fatalities stood at more than 700,000 by late September, according to independent Russian outlet Meduza, which used hacked government records to account for deaths that have yet to be officially recorded.
Those figures are separate from more than 150,000 Ukrainian deaths and 9.1 million Ukrainians displaced by the conflict, according to estimates by the United Nations and the D.C. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies.
And still, Putin is not done, with the Kremlin now gearing up to bankroll another year of bloodshed at unprecedented expense to his taxpayers.
Russia’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a budget earmarking roughly $209 billion for defense alone next year, an increase of nearly a third on this year’s allocation, the Associated Press reports.
Businesses and households will face another round of tax hikes to foot that bill even as Western sanctions, labor shortages, and other mounting economic pressures take their toll on civilian industries.
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