By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

President Donald Trump, who considers himself a successful businessman despite his businesses having to file for bankruptcy six times throughout his career, was given a harsh reality check when even Vladimir Putin made it clear he wasn’t interested in Trump’s commercial deals.

The Russian dictator initially entertained talks of the 80-year-old president’s lucrative business deals with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy and fellow businessman Steve Witkoff thinking that it would help keep Trump’s focus—which has been known to wander—trained on the negotiations regarding Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

After Donald Trump sat down with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to discuss a new pact for global stability, Putin declared he would not negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine and would continue to attack the sovereign nation with a “much more painful” response. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

However, a U.S. official told the outlet that during discussions in Abu Dhabi earlier this month, Russian negotiators made it “pretty clear” that they are “not in the market for this kind of thing.” And it turns out, neither are Daily Beast readers, who blasted the president for thinking his many business ventures could be involved in peace talks regarding Ukraine.

How to (Not) Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

“Recruiting and sending two businessmen to negotiate a peace deal between two warring countries with only one leader of the two countries in conflict, thinking it will bring closure of the warfare, yet having ceasefire based on a business deal with that leader, is a futile endeavor, and, actually insulting to the leaders of the warring countries.

“No wonder Don is failing in this effort, he’s treating Putin as a businessman who holds money superior to the best interests of his countries. Then to assume if he strikes a deal with Putin, that Zelenskyy will agree to the terms that [sic] Don’s people negotiated without Zelenskyy involved, that’s a foolhardy endeavor. Donald will never understand that true governing is not a business deal.” -kg

The Grift of the Deal

“Putin owns a country, and Trump offers him a building. That’s The Art of the Deal at work.” -proudveteran

Bankruptcy King

“It isn’t like he’s actually a successful businessman even. He’s a successful bankruptcy King, and someone advising him is a successful stock market manipulator with the office of POTUS to use to that end. On his own he couldn’t even sell steaks and vodka, and his casinos went bankrupt while he left investors and contractors holding the bag, and ran away with whatever cash he could. He couldn’t even make a success of the [Taj] Mahal casino after his daddy... bought $3 million in chips... to save his a--!” -OneBite

Through and Through

“Elect a crooked businessman to run the government like a business and you get a crooked government.” -Touringtest

You’re So Vain

“So sad that the grift won’t happen. That’s okay, we have enough to go after him without one more example in a long, long, long list of corruption. Trump can go back to building the Ballroom, Golf course, Arc-de-Trump, and Navy destroyers; tech bro dinners, pardons and medals to his friends; etc. All the things we voted for him to do...” -mark

One More Embarrassment for the U.S.

“You mean Putin has outmaneuvered Trump in negotiations? Even after Trump sent two envoys with so much experience in international diplomacy and world affairs. One more embarrassment for the U.S.” -tward64

Putin initially reportedly entertained talks of Trump's lucrative business deals with the 80-year-old president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy and fellow businessman Steve Witkoff thinking that it would help keep Trump’s focus trained on the negotiations regarding Ukraine. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A Game of Cat and Mouse

“Before WWII there were people like Ambassador Joe Kennedy and Neville Chamberlain who thought Hitler would never go to war because it would be bad for business and there were vast opportunities for everyone to make money if there was “peace for our time”. Putin has a Soviet world view that this former KGB officer clings to. It’s all about nationalist power, hegemony, and control over the former republics of the USSR, not hotels and resorts. The two ambassadorial neophytes, Kushner and Witkoff, and this occupant of the Oval Office are being played with by Putin the way a cat plays with a mouse it ultimately will kill." -J’accuse

Quiet Piggy

“Even Putin knows a “pig in a poke” when he sees it. Quiet piggy.” -IVANANEWPRESIDENT

Shattered Trust

“The cruel, evil, and traitorous plans of Trump to knife our allies is constantly assisted by the GOP; fixing this and making things right will take 50+ years. Who in the world will trust us again? How can they when Trump was voted in twice? After this GOP debacle we’ll be pariahs in the world, hated by dictators and all the rest of the world leaders because of Trump.” -Hypatia

Vladimir Putin met Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and businessman Steve Witkoff at the Kremlin in Moscow this month. VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Come to Trumpie

“Can’t wait for the movie about this. 🍿🍿" -Fartcloud

“Nightmare On Pennsylvania Avenue.” -Aunty Fa

Switching Sides

“Putin’s just deserting the sinking ship. He knows after January there’s a good chance Trump will be impeached, or at best it will be a lame duck admin for two years, and there will be a whole slew of investigations of all these actors, so there’s no point signing anything at this point.” -trevor99