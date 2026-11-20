READ TO FILTH Beast Readers Deliver Scathing Verdict on Trump’s Asia Trip The president’s Asia trip didn’t go over as well as he may have hoped with the American public.

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

President Donald Trump has officially departed China after attending a summit with world leaders, but his performance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting is still up for debate.

Daily Beast journalists have been tirelessly covering the summit where Trump appeared alongside the world’s most powerful leaders, prompting mockery and embarrassment with some of his antics on the global stage.

DON’T WORRY, VLAD Trump Offers Shameless Gift to Putin at Dictator Party The uproar began immediately when Trump made an awkward blunder arriving in Asia. Landing first in Manila, Philippines, the 80-year-old president launched into a juvenile bit, waving a U.S. and Philippine flag in an awkward, cheerleader-like routine. Beast readers didn’t hold back in their observations of how it went for the president. Eloisa Lopez/REUTERS “Too bad the dumbbell thinks it’s a compliment.” “It’s clear that foreign countries no longer take Trump seriously. Playing ‘YMCA’ upon arrival and handing him miniature flags instead of having a senior official greet him is insulting. Too bad the dumbbell thinks it’s a compliment.” -Apparatchik

“Can you imagine the MAGA uproar if Obama or Biden acted this ‘dignified?’” -Threewhiff

“The pity is he can DO no better, and the greater pity is he does not KNOW any better. ‘Shame and eternal Shame’ on a country that tolerates such a mockery of a leader to represent them.” -Katie2

“Ya’ll better step back. He’s fixing to power up. Trump’s feeling his anti-lib powers increasing in mighty righteousness. Feel the strength of his orange holiness swelling to admonish his opponents.” -ANDROLOMA

“The United States has been the laughing stock of the free world for the past two years. This latest embarrassment is the norm for our Demented Leader.” -Eppy LAST IN LINE Trump Crushed by Putin and Xi in Brutal Popularity Contest The president made multiple attempts to hide his ailing health during the summit, where he was intended to project American power. Instead, Trump was caught having to focus intently on the steep descent down Air Force One upon arrival and was spotted with foundation on his left hand—a move he has used before to cover up bruising. Carlos Barria/REUTERS “We are witnessing a toddler in a suit playing pretend president.” “Donnie Demento is stuck in park or even [in] reverse. He can’t focus on anything but his vanity projects, is incapable of dealing with national security issues or have any kind of in-depth understanding of tech or foreign relations. We are witnessing a toddler in a suit playing pretend president.” -Aunty Fa

“What I would give to be a fly on the wall... I hope we get some hot mic or really good lip reading moments from foreign dignitaries. ‘Somewhat less intimidated’ is, I suspect, the understatement of the year. They all know his brain is porridge and his vascular system is toast. -IndustriousLabRat

“I love how there’s a clear line of pale skin between his fake tan and hairline. They’re spending massive amounts of $$ on hair and makeup, and you can’t even blend?” -MTKA79

“His rat’s nest is suddenly darker and much thicker. The darker color hides the extension attachments. No doubt Gnatalie told him how hot he looks as he goes through the entire Clairol color chart.” -Cambrian

“The pictures of him at the bottom of the stairs definitely do not project power. He looks so slovenly, and old man frumpy. Xi and Putin will see him as some doddering old fool that they can manipulate, and get concessions. What a joke he has made the US on the world stage. He speaks and everyone is like, ‘Yeah yeah paw paw, just eat your apple sauce and sit quietly in the corner before you break a hip.’ So pathetic. The next election in 2 years cannot come fast enough. Vote Blue! LET’S GO AMERICA!!!” -RobinDaHood636

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say that this is the best website when you’re bored at work -- endless entertainment.” -Jberg SNORE SPOT White House Goon Melts Down After Trump Busted Sleeping After the elderly president was caught appearing to doze off on camera, Beast commenters ripped him to shreds. U.S. President Donald Trump is seen sleeping during the APEC Leaders' Plenary Session in Shenzhen, China, November 19. South China Morning Post/Youtube “Somebody get the cattle prod” “Somebody, get the cattle prod… this is NOT a good look!” -pru44444

“This trip was an expensive photo op. Nothing of substance happens that is in the interest of the United States. Trump wilts in the presence of Xi and/or Putin. He pretends to be a tough guy, a shrewd negotiator but in truth he is a weakling. Xi and Putin know it. He just wants to be friends with these guys. It’s embarrassing.” -Heem

“Xi is definitely a player. I love the way he is supporting the frail Trump on the escalator. That is a power move.” -Goertzmerle

“If only Prince Putin would walk over and kiss our American Sleeping Beauty. That would wake him up.” -FrankSpeaking

“Where was Natalie when Old Humpy Dumpy Trumpy started to nod off. She was supposed to hit the shock collar to wake him. Apparently, she did not give the remote to helmet head Bessent.” -ICallBS

“OMG. That stroll down the red carpet. The dude thinks he’s frigging Miss America. Falling asleep with all the world leaders? The convicted felon is an absolute embarrassment! Get him the hell out [of] office already. What is everyone waiting for. He is beyond incompetent.” -Mauigirl

“Fine but did Trump have anything complimentary to say about Putin’ or Xi’s butts?” -Outrage7

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options