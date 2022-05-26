Star Wars Spinoff ‘Andor’ Debuts a Trailer With Nearly No Footage of Andor

Everyone’s looking at something in the trailer for Andor. What could it be? Whatever it is, it’s not Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor.

As Lucasfilm continues its massive celebration of Star Wars a day after the original film’s 45th anniversary, having already dropped a trailer for Willow, the company also debuted the very first look at another upcoming series. Following Friday's Disney+ release of Obi-Wan Kenobi comes Andor, which unpacks the underdog story of Luna’s character before the events of Rogue One.

But it’s almost an entire minute—half the trailer—until we finally see Andor’s big return. After that, radio silence from the titular character. Seriously. When we get trailers of Obi-Wan or Willow, we get big, sweeping shots of the returning key roles. But Diego Luna is nowhere to be found in this first look, which offers more of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) instead. Give us more Diego Luna, Disney+!

Alas, we’ll have to work with what we’ve got here. The trailer begins with a big bell ringing ceremony, which returns again and again with big “BRONGGGG” noises throughout the trailer. Stormtroopers crush the ground beneath their feet, scaring innocent civilians into hiding. Everyone’s running away from the Empire.

Luna made his first debut in the Star Wars universe in the 2016 action film Rogue One, which followed the events leading up to the Rebel Alliance’s destruction of the Death Star. Unfortunately, the mission had no survivors—meaning this series is obviously a prequel saga, perhaps tracing Andor’s journey heading into the events of Rogue One.

“I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that?” creator Tony Gilroy said of the series. “That’s what this first season is about. It’s about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess.”

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Luna and Gilroy also teased Andor as a refugee story, especially honing in on the folks of Andor’s home fleeing from the Empire. That explains the rest of the trailer, then, doesn’t it?

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on August 31. We’ve got plenty of Obi-Wan episodes to binge until then!