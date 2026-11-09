REMEMBER WHEN? Stephen Miller Mocked by Classmate Over New Election Humiliation Remember that embarrassing thing you did in high school? Miller does. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

The blue tsunami that rattled President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday may not be the worst election moment Stephen Miller has suffered.

A former classmate of the newly appointed White House chief of staff resurfaced an embarrassing high school memory for Miller, 41, in an X post on Monday.

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On Election Day, Miller made a desperate plea to Americans to “VOTE” as Republicans faced major losses at the polls.

An old classmate brought up some bad memories for Miller. Screenshot//Miller

The following day, former professional baseball player Cody Decker, who attended Santa Monica High School with Miller, responded.

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“Does this vote remind you of high school when you were ripped off stage at the Greek?” he asked, referring to a high school campaign speech Miller delivered while running for class office. “I guess that was now your second most embarrassing Election Day.”

In 2017, Decker claimed in an X post that Miller was booed off the stage by “over 4,000 students” while giving an address during his high school presidential campaign.

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“I was one of them!” Decker proudly declared.

Cynthia Santiago, a presidential contender at Santa Monica High who later defeated Miller, recalled Miller’s 2002 speech in a June 2025 interview with the Daily Beast.

Cynthia Santiago (left) was voted class president in June 2002, after an election which Miller tried to disrupt. Courtesy of Cynthia Santiago

“I’m Stephen Miller,” she remembers him starting his speech. “I’m the only candidate up here who really stands out… I will say, and I will do things that no one else in their right mind would say or do.”

“Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?” he asked, according to Santiago.

“They booed him off,” Santiago told the Beast. “He lost.”

Additionally, Santiago said she recalled him speaking dismissively in class about diversity, affirmative action, welfare, non-English speakers, and anyone else who did not completely assimilate to his notion of being an “American,” all of it seemingly derived from right-wing writings.

Miller’s former classmates aren’t the only ones from his past taking aim at him.

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Alisa Kasmer, Miller’s first cousin, has publicly disavowed him and his hardline immigration policies. On Monday, she opened up about Miller’s estrangement from his extended family in a Threads post.

Kasmer was tagged in a Threads post that read: “Do you think Stephen Miller’s parents are proud of him? Mom is a social worker, and Dad is a lawyer, he was brought up Jewish. Just wondering?”

Stephen Miller's cousin clarified on where he stands with his family. Screenshot/Threads/Screenshot/Threads

The California resident, who first spoke out against her cousin in July 2025, said Miller’s extended family on both parents’ sides are estranged from the Trump appointee.

“While my family cut ties with his parents and siblings some years ago now, the last we knew, and still believe to be true, they are incredibly proud and supportive of him. His extended family on both sides are definitely not!”

Before that, Kasmer had even more choice words for Miller. “At this point I’m just hoping I get VIP family seating at the new Nuremberg trials,” she wrote, referring to the international criminal trials held after World War II to prosecute major Nazi war criminals, with the principal trials conducted by France, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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