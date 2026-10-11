YOU FIRST! Stephen Miller’s Medical Records Demand Blows Up in His Boss’ Face The White House deputy chief of staff is all for health transparency.

Stephen Miller has inadvertently fueled demands for transparency on Donald Trump’s health after taking a jab at a Democratic nominee.

“Talafreako needs to release the medical records (if they exist at all),” Miller, 41, posted on X Sunday, following James Talarico’s extended campaign absence.

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While Republicans have challenged Talarico’s claims of having had the flu, the White House deputy chief of staff’s post unwittingly brought the 80-year-old president’s health back into focus.

Stephen Miller called for James Talarico's medical records, but faced a flood of comments suggesting that Trump should lead the way. X/@StephenM

“Just like your boss has released his!” said one, with another echoing: “So does Trump.... the real in-depth ones.”

X/@KDbyProxy

“No, he really doesn’t. How many members of congress release their medical records every time they’re sick? Has Trump released his yet from the shooting in PA?” a third person asked.

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“Maybe when Trump release his. The American ppl deserve to know why his hands are rotting from the inside out,” said a fourth.

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Another was quick to point out that alongside the mysteries surrounding Trump, Mitch McConnell’s months-long disappearance is still yet to be fully explained.

X/@HPT_Caw

“Let’s see Trump’s medical records and McConnell’s. Why are you relentlessly attacking Talarico? It’s weird,” they said.

Many MAGA figures pounced on Talarico’s absence after he first mentioned being unwell on Sept. 30 during a virtual meeting, having attended an in-person event the day prior.

Talarico’s absence came at a bad time in the Senate race, less than a month from Election Day. With Talarico’s opponent, Trump-backed Ken Paxton, not on the strongest footing ahead of the midterms, Republicans had seized on the Democrat’s brief hiatus to suggest something nefarious was afoot. That culminated in Talarico’s team being forced to respond to a MAGAworld claim on Sunday that he’d been admitted to a psychiatric facility, which spokesman JT Ennis said was “a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory.”

X/@Josemsordo

X/@UncleDisney

Adding a couple of extra days to his time away, Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday: “TalaFREAKo has been missing for 12 days!

“Now, after looking for him throughout all of Texas, and beyond, probably even weirder places than anyone would think possible, he put out a statement that he has the ‘flu.’ 12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug. What’s going on?”

Trump led the way in speculating that Talarico's break was due to something other than flu, with the Democrat having returned days ahead of midterms. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

The next day, however, Talarico was back in action at Austin City Limits festival, where he told The New York Times that he’d been “home sick in bed” with “a nasty case of the flu.”

“Everybody should get the flu shot,” he said before entering the music event.

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