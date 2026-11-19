Stephen Miller’s White House Decree Immediately Backfires
Lobbyists say the White House chief of staff’s ban will fall flat.
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Lobbyists say Stephen Miller’s attempt to restrict their White House access can easily be sidestepped, NBC News reported.
After being promoted to White House chief of staff, the longtime Trump aide issued a sweeping order requiring officials to get permission from the White House counsel to meet lobbyists in the complex.
But one lobbyist told NBC News it’ll just result in more meetings with officials in places like bars and hotels.
“It is a blessing in disguise,” a longtime Republican lobbyist told the outlet. “I now don’t have to take two hours out of my day to go there, go through security, take a meeting and walk back.”
Another lobbyist noted that Miller’s memo doesn’t ban video calls or other ways of holding meetings.
“I can’t see a major impact here,” another Republican lobbyist told NBC. “I understand what Stephen is doing. It sends a message, and that’s who he is, but we all have Zoom.”
The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.
Trump’s decision to elevate MAGA hardliner Miller after the sweeping GOP midterm losses was seen as a signal that the president intends to double down on some of his most divisive policies. Miller’s predecessor, Susie Wiles, was a traditional political operator who was criticized for the access she gave lobbyists.
Miller has long railed against the influence of “The Swamp” in Washington, D.C., which he reportedly sees as an obstacle to achieving MAGA goals on policies such as migration. Lobbyists told Politico he has a reputation for being ideologically rigid and unreceptive to lobbying efforts.
After his appointment, his wife, Katie Miller, severed business ties with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Paramount, and ended her podcast to avoid conflicts of interest.
Trump, by contrast, has long been known for his transactional nature, frequently meets with business chiefs, and has solicited donations to fund his vast White House ballroom.
And lobbyists told NBC that Miller’s new order is unlikely to fundamentally change how they operate.
In a statement to NBC, the White House defended Miller’s bid to purge the White House of lobbyist influence.
“As the memo clearly states, just like President Trump, all White House staff are expected to dedicate their time unwaveringly to the working people of the nation, not lobbyists,” a White House spokesperson told the network.
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