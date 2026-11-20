The actress showed off her curves in white lace underwear.

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Sydney Sweeney has stripped down for a Christmas-themed underwear photoshoot.

On Nov. 19, the 29-year-old Euphoria actress’s underwear brand, Syrn, posted two Instagram photos of Sweeney sitting in a snowy landscape atop a red velvet cloak with white fur trim.

In both photos, she gave a sultry look to the camera, her cheeks flushed with coral pink blush, her blue eyes accentuated with black cat-eye eyeliner, and her lips emphasized with red lipstick.

Sydney Sweeney launched her lingerie brand in January 2026. Instagram/Syrn

Sweeney’s blond hair was in voluminous curls, swooping back from the front and falling down her chest.

She wore a white lace-and-satin underwear set, including Syrn’s plunging Starlet Halter Bra and the Hint Low Rise Bikini, a cheeky bottom with two straps and a peekaboo keyhole in the back.

She accessorized with red-and-silver ruby earrings, white semi-sheer stockings with lace trims, and white lace heels.

The post was captioned, “The first flurry of Seductress season 🤍.”

Sydney Sweeney posed in her lingerie for a holiday campaign. Instagram/Syrn

Sweeney’s fans filled the comments with admiration.

“She did it again, I can’t believe it!” one fan wrote with fire emojis.

Fans filled the comments calling for Sydney Sweeney to be the next Bond girl. Instagram/Syrn

Many of her fans also called for Sweeney to be chosen as the next James Bond love interest.

“You’d be perfect as the next Bond girl!” one fan wrote.

Since Robert Pattinson’s role as the next 007 was revealed on Nov. 16, speculation about the next leading actress has been heating up.

In addition to Sydney Sweeney, some Bond girl predictions include Hunter Schafer, Lupita Nyong’o, and Chase Infiniti. Michael Buckner;Frazer Harrison;Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In addition to Sweeney, predictions include her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer, The Odyssey actress Lupita Nyong’o, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another co-star, Chase Infiniti.

Sydney Sweeney faced backlash in October when she dressed up as Cindy Lou Who for a Syrn ad. Instagram/Syrn

The holiday campaign comes just under a month after Sweeney faced backlash for another holiday campaign that featured her dressed as treasured children’s characters, including Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch.

Critics called the ad disturbing and said Sweeney was “sexualizing” the films.

“That’s just not normal, Cindy is barely 12 years old in the film...” one person commented.

Sydney Sweeney posed nude for Novig's ad. Youtube/ Novig

Sweeney has been under fire many times in her career. In September, she faced immense criticism after she posed nude for a sports betting app, Novig, covering herself only with strategically placed sports equipment.

Athletes internationally called the actress out for “sexualizing women’s sports.”