Not everyone in the GOP shares his vision.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Ted Cruz has been blasted by Republicans in the wake of his party’s devastating midterm loss.

The Texas senator appeared on CBS News, where he discussed his new nonprofit, Saving Texas, which aims to wrestle back control of the state House, some U.S. congressional seats, and some statewide seats in 2030.

The GOP took a beating in Texas, with Democrat Gina Hinojosa winning the gubernatorial race and James Talarico beating Ken Paxton in the Senate.

In the State House, Democrats flipped 20 seats, with two more still to be called, giving them control.

Cruz may be wondering about the GOP's future after Trump. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“We need to take this to just a different level,” Cruz—who is said to be considering another run for the White House in 2028—said. “We, we need to have real resources, real infrastructure, a, a real foundation to go in and win races.

“One of the things that happened this cycle, many of the state reps who lost races had not faced a competitive race before. They didn’t have polling numbers. They didn’t know what was going on on the ground. They didn’t have much help or resources coming in to support them, and they didn’t have the personnel to help them.

“This is an organization that is focused on, we’ve got to have the infrastructure in place to win elections. And as I said, elections are won very much on the ground by making a difference in people’s lives. And one of the challenges this last election is, I think, too many Republicans in Texas and nationally didn’t have an affirmative message that resonated in terms of the victories we’ve won and the victories we’ll continue to win.

Talarico swept to victory in the Senate. Scott Wachter/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A lot of the Republican messaging this cycle was just, ‘Well, the Democrats are too crazy, so vote for us.’ And, I think you win elections by standing for principles and policies that make a difference in people’s lives, winning real victories. That’s what we go to get back to doing.”

His comments went down like a lead balloon wth Texas Republicans.

“Senator, your assertion about resources and polling is demonstrably false!” said Speaker of the Texas House, Dustin Burrows. He is being replaced by State Rep. Senfronia Thompson in January after the Democrats won the chamber in the midterms.

Senate hopeful Ken Paxton was the highest-profile loser in Texas. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“Texas House members worked hard and outperformed statewide candidates in their districts,” he added. “We look forward to working with you to rebuild Texas; however, with all due respect, the solution is not throwing money at D.C. consulting firms…”

Republican consultant Dave Carney piled on, saying: “Nothing could be further from the truth. But expect nothing less from the D.C. wisdom…”

“This is such an ignorant take, Senator, and shows a troubling lack of reality and a frayed connection with Republicans on the ground in Texas,” said Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach.

“You’ve got two ears and one mouth. Maybe stop talking so much and do a little more listening to the people back home.”

Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dustin Burrows, was among those to rip into Cruz. Kaylee Greenlee/REUTERS

There were also suggestions that Texas conservative organizations had already spent big. Among them was TLRPAC, which is the PAC for Texans for Lawsuit Reform.

Its CEO Ryan Patrick was among those left unimpressed.

“Been traveling today and saw this,” he said. “Incorrect. TLRPAC spent more than anyone on legislative and judicial races. We provided polling and funds to dozens of campaigns while coordinating with campaigns and other groups.”

The man who shaped the GOP for a decade is in his final two years in office. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“This is very concerning,” said conservative activist Luke Macias.

“Either Ted Cruz’s team knowingly kept all of the data away from him this cycle or he’s simply not being forthright.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Cruz for comment.