BLUESIN’ TEXAS Texas Dems Clear Another Milestone Once Thought Impossible The blue wave that washed across Texas has Republican state reps in the minority for the first time in decades. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Texas Democrats have not only sent a Democrat to the Senate and the governor’s office, but also secured a majority in the state House—something widely considered impossible this time last year.

Democrats flipped the Texas House for the first time in more than 20 years, adding a cherry on top of an already monumental performance in what was previously considered one of America’s safely red states.

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The party officially broke the 76-seat threshold needed to secure the state House majority on Wednesday, picking up 14 seats from its 62-seat minority pre-election.

Democrats also led in seven other GOP districts, potentially netting them at least 21 seats once results are finalized.

Texans voted overwhelmingly in favor of a blue wave. Mike Segar/REUTERS

If the results hold, Democrats would return to the legislature in January with 83 seats over the Republicans’ 67.

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“Tonight’s victory is earth-shattering,” Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said in a statement, according to The Texas Tribune. “What happened in the Texas House isn’t just an upset—it is a seismic shift that proves no statehouse is out of reach when you invest to build change from the ground up.”

Rep. Senfronia Thompson, the longest-serving woman and Black legislator in the state’s history, announced her bid to become the chamber’s speaker, earning the support of at least 11 of her Democratic colleagues.

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“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues, and I am ready to lead this House with the experience, respect, and determination this moment demands,” the Houston Democrat, who has served since 1973, said. “This is an opportunity to turn the page, bring people together, and get to work for every Texas family.”

Talarico and Hinojosa scored major wins in what was formerly the country's reddest state. James Talarico via X/James Talarico via X via REUTERS

Republicans’ relinquishing of the Texas House, coupled with Democrat Gina Hinojosa’s surprising gubernatorial victory, has broken Texas’ GOP trifecta. Democrats, however, fell short of flipping the state Senate.

Texas was a bellwether of Tuesday’s blue tsunami, anchored primarily by Democrat James Talarico’s landslide Senate victory over President Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate, Ken Paxton.

The former state representative defeated the scandal-ridden attorney general by more than 12 points, with the Associated Press calling the race for Talarico shortly after 11 p.m.

Talarico’s was not the only eye-popping Senate win of the night.

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Democrat Annie Andrews defied Trump’s handpicked nepo sister Darline Graham with a surprising win in South Carolina, while Roy Cooper pulled off a staggering defeat of Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina.

Kansas and Iowa also flipped blue. Andy Hamilton trounced incumbent Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, and the Democrat Josh Turek defeated the GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson.

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