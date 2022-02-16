‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Gets an R-Rated Trailer and Star-Studded Voice Cast

The Boys are back in town.

On Wednesday, Amazon released a trailer for the animated spinoff of its popular satirical superhero series The Boys. The aptly named The Boys: Diabolical will have action-packed mini episodes, each 12 to 14 minutes long and rendered in a different animation style. And based on the trailer, fans can expect the same kind of deranged, NSFW, blood-soaked raunchiness of the live-action show.

Adapted from the comic book series of the same name, The Boys addresses what happens when superheroes abuse their power. The animated anthology series will highlight never-before-told tales from the comic’s universe, including Homelander’s Captain-America-esque origin story. As the tagline reads, The Boys: Diabolical is made up of “8 stories that give heroes a bad name.”

The Boys: Diabolical boasts a staggering roster of high-profile writers, including Awkwafina, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Simon Racioppa, Andy Samberg, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, and Aisha Tyler. The dark comedy will also feature plenty of familiar voices. Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chase Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Isaacs, Caleb Mclaughlin, Kumail Nanjiani, Nasim Pedrad, Christian Slater, Simon Pegg, and Kenan Thompson are among the A-listers lending their vocal talents to the new series.

The new series also takes cues from a wide-ranging set of animation styles, from classic Saturday morning cartoons to anime to Korean horror films. There’s one episode written by Garth Ennis that pays homage to the original comic series, and another installment from Justin Roiland draws on the aesthetics from the animator’s cult-classic show Rick & Morty.

All eight episodes are set to hit Prime Video on March 4.