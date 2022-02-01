‘The Offer’ Trailer: Miles Teller Will Stop at Nothing to Get ‘The Godfather’ Made

The first trailer for The Offer, the Paramount+ series based on the making of The Godfather, is here, and it shows Miles Teller being relentless in his efforts to produce the iconic film. Teller plays real-life producer Alfred S. Ruddy as he faces skepticism from the industry and opposition from actual mobsters while attempting to adapt Mario Puzo’s novel for the screen.

“This is not just a gangster film,” Teller narrates in voiceover. “This is a story about family. It’s Shakespeare. It’s epic.” Clips from the trailer hint at some of that lurking drama, with shots of guns in pockets, hefty checks being exchanged, and shadowy figures beating each other up.

The 10-episode limited series was created and written by Michael Tolkin (The Player, Escape at Dannemora). The cast also includes Matthew Goode as Paramount Studios exec Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as legendary director Francis Ford Coppola, and Juno Temple as agent Bettye McCartt. Giovanni Ribisi is stepping into the shoes of infamous mob boss Joe Colombo, who organized protests of what he perceived as The Godfather’s “prejudiced” portrayal of Italian Americans.

According to behind-the-scenes reports, the making of The Offer has been hindered by its own share of controversy. In September, rumors began circulating that filming had been delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on set, prompting Teller to deny claims that he was unvaccinated. That occurred months after Teller replaced Armie Hammer as Ruddy in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Hammer.

The Offer premieres on Paramount+ on April 28.

