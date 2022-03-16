Mike Myers Plays a Whopping 8 (!) Characters in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Pentaverate’

After a relative hiatus from acting, Mike Myers is back to flex his accent work and powers of transformation in the trailer for his new Netflix series, The Pentaverate. Not only is Myers the creator and executive producer, but the Austin Powers actor will be playing a whopping eight different roles in the six-episode comedy.

The Pentaverate is about a secret society of five men formed during the Black Plague in 1347 to, essentially, save the world. Since the Middle Ages, when the Church condemned them as heretics, they have secretly manipulated major world events for the greater good. Now, in the present day, Ken Scarborough, an old-school Canadian journalist (played by Myers, of course) sets out to expose the Pentaverate to save his career.

The new trailer sets the scene with eerie music, spooky symbols, and dark, fortress-like rooms full of hooded, masked figures. But don’t worry, the clip still promises plenty of classic crude, Myers-style humor (exhibit A: “I haven’t had this much fun since I was at a nudist colony and accidentally backed into a meat thermometer”).

Netflix also revealed some details about each of Myers’ characters. In addition to Scarborough, he plays a New England conspiracy theorist, an Alex Jones-type far-right radio host, the oldest and highest ranking member of the Pentaverate (hilariously named Lord Lordington), a retired media mogul, a tech entrepreneur, a music manager, and an “Ex-Russian oligarch.”

Also starring in The Pentaverate are Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West. Jeremy Irons lends his iconic voice as narrator.

Since starring in The Love Guru in 2008, Myers has been fairly off the radar, with the exception of his appearance in Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018. He returned to TV screens earlier this year in a buzzy Super Bowl commercial that reunited him with the cast of Austin Powers.

Fittingly, the series is going all-in on the number five, dropping the first trailer on Wednesday at 5:55 a.m. PT. That means, of course, that The Pentaverate will be available to stream on Netflix on May 5.