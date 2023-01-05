‘The View’ Dunks on Hannity for Battling the Lauren Boebert Monster He Created

The hosts of The View let Sean Hannity know on Thursday that they did not feel an ounce of sorrow for him after his trainwreck interview with far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), telling the Fox News star he helped “create” the lawmaker and the chaos that is currently consuming D.C.

Amid the ongoing mayhem in the House of Representatives as a rebel faction of 20 Republicans refuses to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker, Boebert appeared on Hannity’s show Wednesday night to explain the MAGA group’s position. The discussion quickly grew contentious as Hannity berated the Colorado lawmaker for declining to budge.

“Is this a game show?” asked Hannity, a longtime confidant of Donald Trump, after Boebert suggested she may nominate the twice-impeached former president for speaker.

Despite the conservative host’s best efforts to convince her otherwise, Boebert stood her ground, insisting she will not withdraw her anti-McCarthy votes.

Kicking off Thursday morning’s episode of The View by airing highlights from the off-the-rails interview, Whoopi Goldberg said this was a “whole thing” before turning it over to her panel for reaction. And react they did.

“I say a big boo-hoo to Sean Hannity,” snarked resident conservative co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin. “Fox News and the right-wing media created Lauren Boebert. They featured her on air and turned her into a star and she’s weaponizing that power.”

A former Trump administration official who has since become a fierce critic of all things MAGA, Farah Griffin then noted that Hannity had also amplified election denialism prior to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots—only to change course afterward. (Hannity, meanwhile, said in a recent deposition that he never believed the bogus election fraud claims pushed on-air by some of Trump’s allies.)

“It reminded me of when Hannity before Jan. 6 had people on his airwaves spreading election lies, waving affidavits of alleged voter fraud and then after Jan. 6 saying, ‘We need to stop with these election lies. We need to not be spreading that anymore,’” Farah Griffin noted.

“You created this. You own it,” she added. “That’s the reason the House Republican Conference is in chaos right now and we can’t get a governing majority.”

After agreeing with her colleague, Joy Behar claimed Boebert was “another motormouth who doesn’t stop talking” while comparing the MAGA congresswoman to ex-Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is now a Fox News contributor.

“My mother used to say don’t spit up into the air [because] it comes back in your face,” Behar quipped.

“You have to watch the whole thing,” she continued, referencing the interview. “Ten minutes of hilarity. Watch it!”