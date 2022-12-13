Fox’s Kellyanne Conway Didn’t Disclose RNC Paid Her While Praising Its ‘Great Job’
CONFLICT OF INTEREST?
Fox News paid contributor Kellyanne Conway lauded the Republican National Committee on Fox during the midterms, praising them for doing a “great job” with voter outreach. At the same time, according to liberal media watchdog Media Matters, neither Fox News nor Conway disclosed that the RNC had paid her company nearly a million dollars in the past year. The former senior Trump White House official, who joined Fox News in October, also repeatedly defended the RNC and its embattled chairwoman Ronna McDaniel amid criticism of the GOP’s disappointing midterm results. Meanwhile, her political consulting firm KAConsulting received $829,969.38 from the RNC since 2021 and was recently tapped by the RNC to “review” strategy after the midterms. The network has said in the past it “requires contributors to disclose ties related to any topic he or she discusses on the air in which the contributor may have a financial interest.” This was after Fox News talking head Ari Fleischer—a former White House spokesperson who now runs a public relations firm—was criticized for not disclosing RNC payments. (Karl Rove, another Fox News contributor with deep ties to the GOP, was allowed to keep his paid network gig while overseeing Senate Republicans’ fundraising efforts in 2020.) Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.