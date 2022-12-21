Oops! Hannity Admits He Never Believed Sidney Powell’s Wacko Claims
NOT TO MY KNOWLEDGE...
Fox News star Sean Hannity has admitted under oath that he didn’t believe the lies Sidney Powell was spouting in the aftermath of the 2020 election—including the ones he allowed her to say on his show. “I did not believe it for one second,” he said in his deposition for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News, according to The New York Times. The admission is notable in that it indicates that Fox personalities such as Hannity and Tucker Carlson may have known that content surrounding the idea of a stolen election was false, yet allowed it to air repeatedly anyway. The revelation came out during a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, which also revealed that a Fox Corporation employee contacted the Trump White House urging it to drop Powell over her false claims.