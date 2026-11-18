THE FINAL STRAW This Is the Scandal that Will Get Trump Impeached: Author The president’s wheeling and dealing may have dire consequences, according to Michael Wolff. Photo Illustration by The Daily /Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

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President Donald Trump’s cozy relationship with ousted billionaire tech CEO Jensen Huang will be his undoing, his longtime biographer alleges.

Author Michael Wolff says on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the president’s buddy-buddy relationship with the world’s eighth-richest man has put millions in his own pocket while also putting the United States at risk.

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The author notes that Trump, 80, held roughly $1 million in Nvidia stock at the end of 2024, before his relationship with the tech giant’s now-ex-CEO blossomed.

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“In 2025, Jensen Huang—who doesn’t know Donald Trump—at this point has started to have an affair with a Chinese intelligence asset,” Wolff tells host Joanna Coles, referring to former Megaspeed business executive Alice Huang, whom U.S. intelligence determined to be a suspected Chinese spy.

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Huang, 63, resigned as president and CEO of Nvidia last week in the wake of reports that he had extramarital affairs with three women—including two company employees and Alice Huang, who is not related to the billionaire.

Wolff continues, “At that point, shortly after this affair commences, both Donald Trump is elected president and Jensen Huang, who has not known Donald Trump, commences a relationship, which almost instantly becomes a close relationship, maybe even fast friendship. And in that time, the investment—the $1 million worth of Nvidia shares—becomes, effectively, months later, worth $62 million.”

Since their friendship blossomed, so too has Trump's investment in the world's second-most valuable company grown substantially. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Washington Post first reported on Monday that the president’s stock in the artificial intelligence hardware company skyrocketed to between $13 million and $62 million as of August.

But the kicker is even more shocking, Wolff says.

“Now, one of the pivotal aspects of this and the focus of the increase in the value of Nvidia shares is that Donald Trump, heretofore in opposition to technology exchanges with China, relaxes the national security considerations and relaxes the rules governing the export of, specifically, Nvidia chips to China,” he says.

Host Joanna Coles notes how Huang has long advocated for open tech engagement with China, which would give Nvidia, the world’s leading semiconductor company, even more global influence. She argued that Huang has been “basically informally advising Donald Trump on America’s China policy.”

“Remember,” Wolff says, “the gain here is for China. It’s for Nvidia. And it is for Donald Trump personally.”

He continues, “If we are to take seriously the national security considerations that have long been discussed by the United States government, and the idea—which even Trump has supported—that there is a technology race between China and the U.S., these gains for China, Nvidia, and Donald Trump personally have been against the interests of the United States.”

Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The author says that the implications of a situation like this are “extreme.”

“We have a case that Donald Trump has altered U.S. policy for his own gain. That would be bribery,” Wolff said. “He has done this ... not only at the expense of the United States, but to the advantage of a foreign power. A hostile foreign power. That would arguably be, I don’t know, treason. I mean, certainly high crimes.”

He concludes, “It may be quite a straightforward case for impeachment and conviction. This is a guy—Donald Trump, the President of the United States—who, for his own account, has made policy and then arguably sold out the United States.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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