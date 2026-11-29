The president’s critics have spotted another worrying sign of decline.

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Donald Trump’s appearance in a Thanksgiving photo shared by his youngest daughter, Tiffany, has sparked alarm about his unusually shiny face.

Tiffany posted the photo of herself, her father, and her spouse, businessman Michael Boulos, at Trump’s decadent Thanksgiving bash at Mar-a-Lago on X on Saturday.

“Thanksgiving 2026,” Tiffany, 33, captioned the post, which has been viewed 1.2 million times.

Screenshot//X

Some praised the photo, including White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller.

But those who aren’t fans of the Trump clan quickly noticed one worrying detail about the president’s appearance.

“Trump’s daughter just shared this picture of him where he appears very wet,” Keith Edwards, a Democratic political commenter and former communications director for the Lincoln Project, wrote in an X post.

Trump's critics quickly seized on the photo his daughter shared. Screenshot/X/X

Another Democratic political strategist, Rose Benson, noted that the president’s sweatiness could be a sign of something more alarming.

“Why is he so sweaty? Blood pressure?” she asked in an X post.

PatriotTakes, a left-leaning social media watchdog account, merely let the image speak for itself, sharing the cropped image of the president’s face in an uncaptioned X post.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast about the image.

Trump, who is 80 and the oldest president to ever be inaugurated, has fielded questions about his bruised hands, swollen ankles, and dazed demeanor frequently throughout his second term. More recently, however, his hair has been subjected to the most scrutiny.

For example, just hours before his gilded-age-coded soirée at his Palm Beach estate on Thursday, his famous hair looked wispier than ever.

It showed a wavy nest, part flattened, part errant swirls as he droned about his accomplishments to the patient troops. Look closely enough, and those swirls appeared to open up—revealing a significant bald patch at the back of his head.

There were bald patches down his right side. White House

Cameras showed an unfortunate drift leftward from his parting. White House

As eye-catching as Trump’s do was on Thursday, it paled in comparison to the over-the-top party he threw as millions of children lose access to food stamps.

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The well-heeled guests of billionaire Trump were treated to oyster bars, piles of stone crab claws, ice sculptures, tableside meat carving, and an extravagant dessert spread featuring trays of macarons and other confections, according to a video posted by the Patriot Outtakes X account.

The club’s official Instagram account offered a glimpse of its Thanksgiving preparations, showcasing an enormous dining table decked out with gold-colored cutlery, ornate plates bearing the club’s crest, and towering candelabras.

The Trumps went all out for Turkey Day while Americans face surging grocery prices. Patriot Outtakes

“Does this remind anyone of Marie Antoinette?” another X user wrote. Patriot Outtakes

Though Republicans framed food stamp cuts as an effort to root out supposed fraud, the steepest toll appears to have been paid by the country’s most vulnerable: more than one-third of those who have lost SNAP benefits are children. Patriot Outtakes

“A table set for gathering, gratitude, and the traditions that bring us together,” the club wrote alongside the photographs.

Meanwhile, cost-cutting and sky-high prices remain on the minds of most Americans—especially those who voted in the Midterm Elections earlier this month, which resulted in a crushing loss for Trump.