DEMOCRACY IN DANGER Todd Blanche Refuses to Rule Out Election Interference The attorney general gave an ominous response when asked about the looming election results.

Attorney General Todd Blanche failed to inspire confidence on Thursday when asked whether the administration would accept the results of the upcoming midterm election.

The Trump loyalist and top law enforcement official was asked point-blank whether there was any scenario in which the Justice Department would weigh in on the certification process in states, or “try to block states from certifying?”

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Blanche spoke more broadly but did not rule out the Trump administration interfering.

“I mean, is there any scenario? Yes,” Blanche said.

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“Of course, there’s scenarios that we could all come up with hypothetically, and you know some doomsday scenario for example, right?” he added.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, pictured alongside President Donald Trump on October 21, would not rule out the Justice Department trying to block states from certifying midterm results. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump’s personal criminal lawyer, now a top administration official, argued he wouldn’t weigh in beforehand.

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“I don’t think it’s proper to make any kind of conclusory statements about what’s going to happen in the future because I have no idea what’s going to happen in the future,” Blanche claimed.

The AG argued that the Justice Department did not intend to “improperly interfere with elections or the state confirmation process or the certification process.”

“But to say that there’s no circumstances that we would ever do that, of course, I’m not going to say that,” he continued. “But am I planning my days around the election to be somewhere to not certify? Of course not, no.”

His comments in Virginia on Thursday came less than two weeks before the midterms. Democrats have been gaining momentum and increasingly believe they could flip not just the House but also the Senate, as Trump’s approval hits a record low and voters grow increasingly frustrated.

But the president has spent years claiming that the 2020 election was rigged and that he actually won despite failing to produce evidence to support his claims.

Trump has more recently worked to discredit voting by mail and falsely claimed that results in some primaries, such as deep-blue California, were rigged.

The president has also ranted that top Democrats, specifically Senator Jon Ossoff in Georgia, who is up for reelection this November, never actually won in 2020. He made these unsubstantiated allegations while campaigning for Ossoff’s opponent, Rep. Mike Collins.

Blanche's response came as President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied about previous elections and works to undermine trust in election results on the campaign trail. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s actions and the words of his loyalists, like Blanche, have raised concerns that the administration could try to block the results in November that they do not like.

The Washington Post reported this week that a group of national security officials advised state governments and members of Congress on how to prepare for a scenario in which the Trump administration attempts to interfere in the midterms to keep Republicans in power.

But voting and legal experts, including those at the Brennan Center, have repeatedly argued that voters should still cast their ballots with confidence and that while people need to remain vigilant, efforts to undermine elections to date have failed.

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