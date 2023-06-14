CHEAT SHEET
Tom Hanks’ Reason for Passing on ‘When Harry Met Sally’ Revealed
On a recent episode of the on the on the Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi podcast, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks’ wife of 35 years, shared that before they were together, Hanks passed on When Harry Met Sally—one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time—because he couldn’t identify with Harry’s depression post-divorce. “People probably don’t know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce, and he was very happy to be not married,” Wilson said. “And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, ‘I’m so happy.’ But I loved that script.” Hanks, ya bungled that one.