Tom Hanks Reveals His Rude Film Production Behavior
‘I’VE HAD TOUGH DAYS’
Tom Hanks may seem to have a reputation as the kindest actor in Hollywood. But even after playing Mr. Rogers and a handful of Disney characters, the Forrest Gump actor says he has a bit of a dark side. While promoting his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, with the BBC, Hanks said he’s not all that dissimilar to the main character in the book—an egotistical actor who disturbs production. “I have pulled every single one of those moments of behavior myself on a set,” Hanks said. “Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set. I’ve had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving—and it’s the last way I feel.” Hanks is, however, on his best behavior when it comes to one aspect of production: timeliness. Being late is a “cardinal sin,” Hanks said in the interview.