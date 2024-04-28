Angelina Jolie Slams Brad Pitt Over ‘Abusive’ Legal Demand: Report

Angelina Jolie is pushing back against a request from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, demanding she turn over her previous non-disclosure agreements in an ongoing legal battle between the two actors. Jolie—who was sued by Pitt over the sale of the couple’s $500 million winery, Château Miraval, two years ago—had previously claimed that she decided to sell her stake in the business when her ex-husband asked her to sign a stringent NDA that would “cover Pitt’s personal misconduct,” including domestic abuse allegations. Earlier this month, Pitt’s lawyers asked Jolie to turn over her other NDAs to prove whether Jolie could have really viewed Pitt’s request to be “the deal-ender she subsequently alleged it to be.” But the actress is now railing against that motion, according to newly filed documents obtained by Page Six, calling it “unreasonable” and “abusive.” In previous court filings, Jolie said she left Pitt after he allegedly “turned his physical abuse on the children” for the first time on a 2016 flight from France. Jolie sold her 40 percent stake in the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler back in 2021. Shefler has since taunted Pitt in court, calling him “an actor, not a winemaker.”
