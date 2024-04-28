Sophia Bush Beams in Red Carpet Debut With Soccer Star Girlfriend

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush hit the red carpet this weekend with girlfriend Ashlyn Harris in their first public appearance together since the actress came out as queer earlier this week. Bush, 41, was photographed beaming alongside the 38-year-old soccer star at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, wearing matching black outfits. In a personal essay for Glamour earlier this week, the actress opened up about her relationship with Harris, writing that “I finally feel like I can breathe” after coming out. “I feel like I was wearing a weighted vest for who knows how long. I hadn’t realized how heavy it was until I finally just put it down. This might sound crazy—but I think other people in trauma recovery will get it—I am taking deep breaths again,” she wrote, adding: “It makes me want to cry and laugh at the same time.” Bush was previously married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes, having filed for divorce in August 2023 after a year of marriage.
