Half of RFK Jr.’s Supporters Say They’re Mainly Just Voting Against Trump and Biden: Poll
LESSER OF 2 EVILS
Half of the people supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s longshot presidential bid say they’re voting for him mainly as a protest against other candidates, according to a report. Polling of registered voters in six battleground states found that while half of RFK Jr.’s supporters are voting for him specifically, the other 50 percent of his backers are just against casting their ballot for presumptive nominees Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The polls conducted in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—expected to be the most contested states in the fall—found RFK Jr. performed strongest with voters under 30 and with Latinos, according to The New York Times. He also pulled 16 percent support from the roughly one-in-six voters in the surveys who said they get most of their news from social media, almost matching Biden’s 18 percent. Kennedy is also on 16 percent support from independent voters—but his supporters say they’re less committed to him than supporters of Trump or Biden, and they’re also less likely to even vote.